Elizabeth Hurley Heats Up Instagram In Sultry Post For Her Bikini Line

Elizabeth Hurley really knows how to make a splash on social media.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sultry shot of herself showing off a piece from her bikini line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. Hurley was seen reclining on a couch in the picture, her hand in her hair and a sultry look on her face. The snap was a huge hit with her fans, garnering thousands of likes and all manner of compliments about the apparently ageless actress.

“Perfection,” one person wrote.

“Smoking hot,” another added.

After making her mark as a leading actress in the 1990s, Elizabeth Hurley has crafted something of a second career as an Instagram model. She frequently takes to the picture-sharing social media site to show off her incredible physique in all manner of skimpy swimwear, usually promoting her own brand.

The work allows Hurley to travel all over the world, as she frequently shares pictures from tropical locales and other sun-soaked locations.

While Elizabeth Hurley may make the Instagram modeling gig look easy, there is actually plenty of work that goes into looking that good. As a source told Hollywood Life for a story last year, Hurley has a very strict regiment of fitness and diet before she goes through one of her photo shoots. The preparation actually stars a few days ahead of time, a source told the celebrity news outlet.

“If Liz is preparing for a big photo shoot, for the three days leading up to it she’ll eat a diet of brown rice, vegetables, fish and steak, and drink nothing but green tea and water,” the source said.

Hurley herself has opened up about the importance of staying fit, saying that she tries to get exercise however she can find it.

“I still think it’s important to be in shape,” she told E!. “It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”

Elizabeth Hurley has amassed a large and very devoted fan base through her revealing posts, and given a major boost to her swimwear brand. Hurley is the face of her own brand, using her social media reach to pitch her swimwear designs.

