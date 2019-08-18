Paul Walker’s Daughter Makes A Heartwarming Tribute To Her Late Dad In Rare Instagram Post About Him

Paul Walker’s daughter made a rare nod to her late father on social media this weekend, posting a heartwarming tribute to him on Instagram.

The 20-year-old daughter of the Fast and Furious star took to Instagram to share a picture of her dad swimming in the ocean and looking face-to-face with a pig. The picture prompted an outpouring of support and remembrances for the actor, including fellow Fast and Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson who commented that he had never seen that picture before. Many others shared condolences for Meadow for losing her father at such a young age.

Paul Walker died in November 2013 after getting into a car crash. The then-40-year-old was killed along with friend Roger Rodas, who was driving a sports car and lost control as he approached 90 miles per hour, striking a series of trees and a lamp post.

As the Daily Mail noted, Meadow was a month shy of her 15th birthday at the time her dad died. She was then involved in a series of lawsuits related to her father’s death, the report added. Three years after her dad’s death, Meadow agreed to a legal settlement with the estate of Roger Rodas that saw her awarded $10.1 million, and she also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche that led to another undisclosed settlement, the report noted.

Meadow also received the entirety of her father’s $25 million estate, the report added.

As Entertainment Tonight wrote, Meadow Walker has not frequently opened up about her father. The last time she made reference to him on social media was on September 12, 2017, which would have been Paul’s 44th birthday. Meadow wrote another heartwarming tribute to her dad for his birthday and called on followers to help live out his legacy by spreading kindness. She also tagged some of his friends and Fast and Furious co-stars in the Instagram post.

“In honor of my dad’s birthday today, we’re challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk,” Meadow wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and her dad.

Meadow Walker has followed her dad into the entertainment industry, working as a model. She has also remained close with many of his co-stars.