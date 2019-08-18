Hoda Kotb Praises Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles For Impressive Performance

Young American gymnast Simone Biles shows the world what it means to triumph in the face of darkness.

Young American gymnast Simone Biles has shown the world what resilience is. The 22-year-old Olympic athlete has been through the unthinkable and has come out on the other side. Last week, Biles attempted the challenging floor exercise known as the triple double and completed it successfully. The video clip of Biles performing the astounding move later went viral on social media, with many fans and celebrities congratulating the young athlete for the hard work and dedication she has shown to her sport. Among those quick to offer Biles praise was Today show host Hoda Kotb, according to Today.

Many likely remember the emotional interview Kotb had with Biles in January of 2018, shortly after former Olympic doctor Larry Nassar was convicted as a serial child molester.

“He can’t hurt you anymore,” Kotb said to a tear-filled Biles, who discussed the intense depression she’d been dealing with since coming to grips with her sexual assault.

In the months prior to his conviction, many girls and young women began stepping forward to accuse Nassar of sexual assault. Several other big-name Olympic athletes came out to discuss the abuse they experienced at Nassar’s hands, but still Biles hesitated to go public with her own story. At the time, Biles was personally coming to grips with what she had experienced and learning how to heal. Nevertheless, she eventually became one of the many brave women who exposed Nassar for who he really was to the rest of the world.

“Wowwwwww!!!!! #ofcourseshedid. So proud of you Simone xoxoxo,” Kotb wrote on Instagram along with a video clip of Biles successfully completing her triple double. Kotb has long been a fan of the young athlete and encouraged her every chance she gets.

Despite the horrors she’s had to go through, Biles has found a way to continue to find joy through the sport she originally fell in love with, as The Los Angeles Times reported.

Simone Biles is arguably the most dominant athlete in the world right now—Serena Williams does not win every tournament; Michael Phelps sometimes lost a race. Biles has not lost an all-around title in six years. https://t.co/Y4wCgX2AQ7 — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 14, 2019

Loading...

“It’s not easy coming back to the sport, coming back to the organization that has failed you. It’s not easy being out here. I feel every day is a reminder of what I went through and what I’ve been through and what I’m going through and how I’ve come out of it. I try just not to think about it,” Biles said of her experience.

In 2018, Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison for the horrific crimes he committed at the expense of little girls and young women.