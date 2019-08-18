Donald Trump Nervous That Steve King’s Rape And Incest Comments Could Cost Him Iowa In 2020, Reporter Says

The president is reportedly on board with Republicans who want to dump King over his latest offensive remarks.

Republicans are reportedly beginning to believe that Iowa Rep. Steve King is hurting the party’s electoral chances in 2020, after his latest offensive remarks in which he appeared to say that rape and incest were essential to the survival of the human race. These were remarks that King followed up not with an apology, but with a demand that the media who reported his bizarre statements apologize to him, as HuffPost reported.

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest?” King said to a town hall audience earlier this week, as NBC News reported. “Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”

King made the remarks in support of his “argument” for disallowing abortion-ban exceptions for rape and incest victims who become pregnant by their abusers. But after a lengthy history of remarks that appear to justify or excuse racism and sexism, as CNN has documented, Republicans — including President Donald Trump — are now viewing King as an electoral liability, according to CNN political analyst April Ryan.

“Republicans are upset and they want him gone, you know he’s being primaried,” Ryan said on CNN Sunday, as quoted by Raw Story. “You also have a president that feels he’s a distraction.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Ryan also noted that Trump is having “a problem” in Iowa, “and Steve King is not helping.”

Trump won Iowa and its six electoral votes comfortably in the 2016 presidential election, taking 51.8 percent of the vote to just 42.2 percent for Democrat Hillary Clinton, according to results published by Politico.

But recent polling in Iowa shows that his support appears to have quickly eroded, as Trump’s “trade war” policies have put many of the state’s farmers in an economic vice grip, according to CNN.

The most recent polling by Morning Consult shows Trump’s approval rating well underwater in the state, with a net approval of -11. This means that his disapproval rating is a full 11 percentage points higher than his affirmative approval rating.

An earlier poll, sponsored by Iowa’s Des Moines Register newspaper back in January, puts Trump seven points underwater with an approval rating of 44 percent, compared to 51 percent of Iowans who disapprove of Trump.

When matched directly against Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, the former United States vice president, Trump also appears to be in trouble in Iowa. The most recent poll, taken in March by Emerson College, showing Biden easily beating Trump for Iowa’s six electoral votes, 53 percent to 47. In the same poll, Trump also trailed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, albeit by just two points, 51-49.