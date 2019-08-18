Chrissy Teigen’s Insanely Swollen Lips Caused By Altitude Sickness

Lip plumping is a common practice enjoyed by certain celebrities but Chrissy Teigen is not one of them — at least, not on purpose. The supermodel, who typically rocks enviably full lips, is currently cursed with even larger lips after reportedly suffering an outrageous reaction to altitude sickness.

Chrissy spoke up about her dilemma on an Instagram Story, as well as on Twitter. On Saturday afternoon, she told her tale of woe on the social media platforms while looking downright miserable and yet while still remaining in good humor.

The 33-year-old model-mogul, who was born in Utah, flew to the Beehive State to take part in friend Meghan Mackenzie’s marriage to Luke Dillon, as she mentioned in her Twitter video, which she captioned with mirth.

In the video, she spoke directly to the newlyweds in a tongue-in-cheek comment.

“Luke, Meghan, why have you chosen to get married in a place which would try to destroy me.”

After mentioning the reason why she happened to be in Utah, the popular beauty then spoke about the possibility that “angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness.”

The opportunity to contract the often dangerous malady was news to this high-flyer, who may have been somewhat misinformed. Also known as giant hives, angioedema is not always accompanied by swelling, according to Healthline.

Furthermore, the medical source notes that insect bites, pollen, poison oak or ivy, latex, animal dander, medication and certain types of foods can cause angioedema.

The problem can also appear if there has been a previous occurrence of angioedema or hives, if there has been a previous allergic reaction or if there is a family history of angioedema. In addition, the illness can come about because of stress or anxiety.

this is premeditated murder if you ask me pic.twitter.com/ql3SwETQiJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 17, 2019

Finally, Healthline says that sudden temperature changes — something for which people who fly can experience — do sometimes increase the risk for contracting the disease.

That said, whatever Chrissy contracted has wreaked havoc on her luscious lips. Nevertheless, John Legend’s wife has kept her sense of humor while becoming quite dramatic when she hit up social media regarding how she was feeling on August 18 and quipped that her lips were “about to explode.”

Despite her medical crisis, Chrissy Teigen did attend the wedding. Or, perhaps it is best to say she suffered through the ceremony with husband John since her social media video showed the supermodel inhaling oxygen as everyone waited for the bride to finally walk down the aisle.

What a trooper!