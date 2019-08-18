Emily Ratajkowski Enjoys Pizza, Goes Braless Under Spaghetti-Strap Top

Emily Ratajkowski is proving that supermodels come with a giant appetite. The 28-year-old may be known for her super-lithe frame, but this is one fashion face who’s ready to show how she fuels her body. Emily has taken to Instagram with a very food-centric moment – fans who have yet to see the images should prepare themselves for a little pizza craving.

EmRata’s Instagram update today sent out two photos. Both showed the brunette seated at an outdoor table in a semi-shaded setting. The model didn’t appear to be in the mood for smiling – rather, Emily appeared very much focused on the pizza slice she was devouring. Her photo showed one hand holding the snack to her mouth, with eyes that were either giving off a direct gaze or almost closed – the second image very much seemed to be a candid moment. Either way, Emily was making destroying the cheese-and-tomato treat her focal point.

Fans might, however, argue that Emily’s sizzling look was taking center stage. The Inamorata founder was rocking a slinky and spaghetti-strapped top in canary yellow, with a plunging neckline flashing the model’s cleavage. Emily was also braving a braless look, although this is one star who can definitely handle a challenging wardrobe situation. Emily appeared low-frills in her photos, with nothing but hoop earrings and chain necklaces accessorizing her top.

Appetites are definitely a talking point in the modeling world. The stereotype that the industry’s super-slim faces practically starve themselves has been around for decades, although the stars dominating modeling these days seem out to prove that depriving themselves of food isn’t at all what goes on. Supermodel Kendall Jenner is known for her love of pasta and In-N-Out burgers.

Emily has spoken about what she eats. Her Harper’s Bazaar interview chronicled exactly what she feeds herself with, although it did double up as a reminder that the model’s treats can get a bit confusing.

“Every day I go to Blacktop Coffee and get this pastry called kouign-amannwith my black coffee. I always pretend that I don’t know what I’m getting. I’m like, ‘Um, hmm, I guess I’ll get … a kouign-amann?’ They’re like, ‘Uh-huh.'”

Emily added that her midday meal is pretty ordinary, although she admitted to some perks of on-set dining during her shoots.

“Lunch is usually a salad or a sandwich. If I’m on set, I’ll have catering, but I’m well behaved with that stuff. It’s easy to go crazy—they know how to feed you,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Emily should follow the model’s Instagram.