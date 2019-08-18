Brazilian Beauty Gizele Oliveira Spills Out Of Minuscule Pink Bikini Top

Gizele Oliveira is showing some major skin on Instagram again, and her fans are going absolutely crazy over it.

On Saturday, August 17, the Brazilian beauty took to her account on the social media platform to share a few snaps from her trip to the Bahamas, and they’ve certainly made an impression on her 1.2 million followers. The double Insta-update included a duo of shots of the 26-year-old enjoying a perfect beach day and posing up a storm on the sand while holding a large conch shell — and looking nothing short of stunning as she did so.

Gizele sent pulses racing as she enjoyed some fun under the sun and rocked a minuscule pink bikini that left very little to the imagination. In the first snap of the set, the model showed off her barely-there ensemble in full, which included her tiny bikini top that flaunted an endless amount of cleavage. She opted to cover up the lower half of her swimwear with a pair of dangerously short white shorts, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Those hoping to get a better glimpse of the bombshell in her beach day outfit didn’t have to look further than the second photo of the upload, which allowed them to get up close and personal with her famous curves. Gizele’s face was out of frame, but fans were able to get a good look at the barely-there bikini top she was wearing. The zoom-in revealed just how small the piece was — and the fact that her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of the sexy top. It was tied tight right in the middle of her bosom to draw even more attention to her busty display, though it hardly needed any help getting noticed.

Fans went absolutely wild for the NSFW addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s Instagram page. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up over 25,000 likes within its first day of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments on her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are perfection,” one person wrote, while another called Gizele a “stunning angel.”

“Beautiful queen,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Gizele has flaunted her famous curves on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent addition to the babe’s page saw her showing off her flawless figure again, this time in a sexy checker-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her figure and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.