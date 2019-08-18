WWE News: ‘NXT’ Superstar Set For Main Roster Call-Up This Week

Angel Garza signed with WWE back in April. Upon his arrival, he was sent to the NXT brand to learn the ropes in the company, as is the case with the majority of new signings. However, despite being one of the company’s most recent recruits, the Mexican sensation is making his way to the main roster faster than most other wrestlers who have debuted on the black and gold brand.

According to WrestleTalk, Garza will be making his 205 Live debut next week as a member of Drew Gulak’s team. In case you didn’t know, Gulak is leading a team of five to compete against another, led by Oney Lorcan, in a 10-man tag team match.

In addition to Gulak, Garza will join Mike Kanellis, Ariya Daivari and a mystery performer who’s being kept close to the vest at the time of this writing. Lorcan’s partners include Jack Gallagher, Akira Tozawa, Humberto Carrillo and a mystery man of their own.

Carrillo is an interesting choice, however, as he just so happens to be Garza’s cousin. Family dynamics always make for meaty rivalries in the world of professional wrestling, so perhaps his inclusion is to set up a storyline with his talented family member.

There is currently no word if this is a permanent promotion to the main roster for Garza, or whether it will just be a one-off appearance for now. The fact he’s already being considered for a main roster show, however, suggests that the company has high hopes and big plans for the 26-year-old.

While 205 Live isn’t held in the same high regard as Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, the cruiserweight brand is still represented at major WWE pay-per-views. In recent months, superstars such as Ali, Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy have also become regular fixtures on the flagship shows, following successful stints on 205 Live.

My Debut on #205Live against my cousin, I don’t care who I need to step on, I’m just going to do it ????

EL LATINO ESTÁ EN LA CASA BABY #Captainschallenge #TeamDrew Haciendo mi debut en #205Live contra mi primo, no me importa a quien tenga que pisar! Solo lo haré pic.twitter.com/Hab3CXL5jc — Angel ???? Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) August 17, 2019

With WWE being a global force, the company is always interested in creating stars who’ll appeal to fans in different regions. As a third-generation wrestler from a storied family, Garza is a potential star in the making who could appeal to the Latin American contingent of the WWE Universe. Garza has been tipped to be a huge star since his days on the independent circuit, and now he’ll have an opportunity to make a big impression on another WWE brand.

Garza made his debut earlier this year as part of the NXT Breakout Tournament, which saw several new recruits compete against each other for a shot at championship glory. Garza was eliminated in the second round to Jordan Myles — who went on to win the competition — but everyone involved still put on captivating performances.