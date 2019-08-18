‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Marries Matthew Alan In Intimate Ceremony

Camilla Luddington – who is best known for her role as Dr. Jo Wilson Karev in the long-running ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy – officially tied the knot with her boyfriend, Matthew Alan.

Alan, who is also an actor with roughly 40 credits attached to his resume, is known most recently for his appearance on Hulu’s Castle Rock.

According to an exclusive report by People, Luddington and Alan celebrated their love for each other during an intimate ceremony in California while surrounded by 70 of their friends and family members.

Jessica Capshaw – who is known for her role as Arizona in Grey’s Anatomy – was one of the guests at her former co-star’s wedding.

Camilla told People the one thing she wanted more than anything for her wedding ceremony was to be able to see the ocean during the event.

“We’re just ready to do the d*** thing. We kind of already feel married because we have a 2-year-old. But there’s something romantic to us about solidifying that family unit by having the ceremony and actually having Hayden present. To be honest, I’m just excited to get into that new normal of married life.”

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see some snapshots from the intimate ceremony, the Grey’s Anatomy star has not taken to social media to mention her wedding or to share any of the photos. The exclusive report from People did include a single shot of the bride and groom with huge smiles on their faces.

Camilla rocked a breathtaking white couture gown designed by Mira Zwillinger with handmade embroidery as she held the bouquet of white flowers in her hands.

The publication goes on to reveal that the gorgeous bride walked down the aisle to The Temper Trap’s “Sweet Disposition,” which was a song that held a very deep meaning to the lovely couple.

Karen Waldron, their wedding planner, spoke to People as she opened up about what Camilla and Matthew wanted their wedding to look like.

“The couple wanted romantic elegance with lots of natural elements, set against crisp white walls mixed with wood tables, hanging rattan light fixtures, an abundance of white and green floral, that kept it beautifully classic and fresh. Touches of gold accents were mixed into the tables for just that splash of glam.”

Loading...

As those who follow Camilla on social media know, it was on New Year’s Eve that Matthew officially popped the question. The duo had been dating for a little over a decade when they officially got married this weekend.

The actress jokingly added to the end of her engagement announcement on Instagram that their daughter Hayden “approves.”

Possibly because she’s been preparing for her wedding, Camilla hasn’t been especially active on Instagram of late. In fact, her last post was from more than a week ago. After news of her wedding broke, her massive following of 3 million fans began to flood her most recent post to shower it with messages congratulating her on her wedding.

Congratulations, Camilla Luddington and Matthew Alan!