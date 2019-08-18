Draya Michele Freezes Instagram In Gold See-Through Dress & Nude String Panties

Draya Michele’s Instagram activity is packing a punch these days. The Basketball Wives L.A. alum took to the platform earlier today in a super-sexy and super-revealing outfit that ticked plenty of boxes in the curve-flaunting department. The 34-year-old had opted for a slinky evening look for the update – while the post was an advertisement, with its caption abiding by Instagram’s rules, it wasn’t holding back on the wow factor.

The star had been photographed indoors and reclining on velour couches in red and blue. Draya had been shot full-length as she flaunted her sizzling frame in a mini dress that left little to the imagination. The sheer number was gold-hued, glitter-embossed, and apparently affordable — as Draya mentioned in her caption, the item is available for purchase at low-priced retailer Oh Polly.

The model and actress didn’t hold back in flashing her killer body with her see-through, strapped dress. Fans saw Draya’s long and toned legs, trim waist, plus an ample amount of cleavage. A pair of nude-colored string briefs were also visible through the dress despite its upscale feel. In fact, it even received a joking mention in the star’s caption.

Draya paired her dress with matching strappy heels and simple jewelry. Her hair appeared tied back, with minimal makeup accentuating the star’s attractive features.

Draya has been making major headlines this year. The star joined Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner for her “Kylie Skin Summer Trip” back in July, with the 22-year-old makeup mogul appearing to have included Draya as part of her squad. The luxurious Turks and Caicos getaway also saw model Sofia Richie join the Kylie Skin CEO, with friends Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer also enjoying the vacation perks.

A photo of Draya in bright yellow swimwear bearing the Kylie Skin logo was shared on her Instagram on July 18. While the snap confirmed that Draya was contributing to the 2019-launched brand’s buzz, it also doubled up as a reminder that this star is an influencer. Swimwear brand Mint Swim got a mention, although followers of Draya’s social media will be familiar with the star’s partnership with the brand. Draya’s workout updates have featured a waist-trainer, per The Inquisitr.

It looks like Draya’s update today had Instagram locked down. The post had racked up over 32,000 likes within one hour of going live. It received a like from Kylie herself, although the 276 comments shared in the one-hour timeframe mostly came from members of the general public.

Fans wishing to see more of Draya should follow her Instagram.