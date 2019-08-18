Watch New Orleans Saints Vs. Los Angeles Chargers Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, NFL Preseason Week 2

Two teams expected to contend for the Super Bowl, the NFC's New Orleans Saints and AFC's Los Angeles Chargers, meet in NFL Week 2 preseason action.

Two teams that tied for the best records in their respective conferences last season, the NFC’s New Orleans Saints and AFC’s Los Angeles Chargers — both of them considered top Super Bowl contenders in 2019 — get an early test against each other in an NFL Week 2 preseason clash that, unfortunately for fans of either team, appears unlikely to feature much playing time for the star players in either Saints or Chargers jerseys. In fact, as Fansided reported, neither of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks on the two teams even suited up for their teams’ opening preseason games. But while Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater is likely to spell Drew Brees, whose status remains uncertain, the Chargers’ Philip Rivers appears near certain to sit out another week, for the game that will stream live from Carson.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of Sunday’s NFL Preseason Week 2 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff time is scheduled for 1 p.m. PDT at the 27,000-seat Dignity Health Sports Park — until this year known as StubHub Center — in the Los Angeles suburb of Carson, California, on Sunday, August 18. That start time will be 4 p.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CDT.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game online starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, while NFL fans in Australia can log in to the live stream at 6 a.m. on Monday, August 19, Australian Eastern Daylight Time, 4 a.m. Western Time.

The Chargers will also be without running back Melvin Gordon, but not because the team is electing to rest their 2018 leading rusher (73.8 yards per game). Instead, as ESPN reported, Gordon has refused to report to the Chargers’ camp as he demands a new contract from the team.

While Bridgewater tossed for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Saints’ Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Tyrod Taylor came in for Rivers on the Chargers’ side and was perfect on six passes, Newsweek recounted.

New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater may see significant action on Sunday. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

With the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL preseason game offered as a CBS national broadcast, a live internet video stream will be available through the network’s CBS All Access paid subscription plan. But the service features a one-week free trial, meaning that fans can watch the Saints-Bolts clash at no charge.

But there is another way to stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Preseason Week 2 game live and for free without a cable subscription. Fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the live internet TV streaming packages, which carry local CBS channels, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. All three of those “over the top” internet streaming services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Big Easy vs. L.A. game streamed live for free.

NFL Game Pass charges a $99 fee — but also offers a seven-day free trial, during which time fans can check out the New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers and all other NFL preseason matchups during thot weeklong period at no charge. The service carries live streams of all NFL preseason games, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season, and is available in the United States and numerous foreign countries. For a full list of all countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass Support site.