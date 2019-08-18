In-N-Out Photos Of Ghislaine Maxwell, Alleged Epstein Conspirator, Might Have Been Photoshopped

A bus stop advertisement in the photos that advertised the movie 'Good Boys' reportedly did not exist.

Photos published last week by New York Post that reportedly showed alleged Epstein conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell enjoying a burger, fries and a milkshake at California burger restaurant In-N-Out might have been doctored, according to a report from Daily Mail on Saturday.

In the photos, a seemingly perky Maxwell – reportedly seen just days after Epstein had reportedly committed suicide – downed a single patty burger, a milkshake al fresco, and an order of French fries, according to New York Post.

The person who claimed to take the photos told New York Post that they spoke to Maxwell, and that she claimed she predicted it would be the last time she would get to enjoy a meal at the west coast burger chain.

Doubt about the validity of the photos was raised after Daily Mail visited the In-N-Out location where the photos of Maxwell were allegedly snapped. An advertisement in the background of the photo, which showed an ad for recently-released movie Good Boys, was actually an advertisement for a local hospital.

Jeffrey Epstein's gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell spotted at In-N-Out Burger in first photos since his death https://t.co/ZeGqWbvFKx pic.twitter.com/cmJC07v5qm — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2019

The news outlet reached out to Outfront Media, the advertising agency that manages the billboard, and tried to clear up the discrepancy with the advertisement. According to the report, a spokesperson for Outfront said that the billboard in question had never shown an advertisement for the Good Boys movie according to its records, and the ad agency believed that the photos of Maxwell were photoshopped to show the billboard for the movie.

Daily Mail also raises questions about the technology the alleged photographer used to snap the photo. While the individual claimed to have stumbled upon Maxwell at the In-N-Out location in Los Angeles, the photo appeared to be snapped with a high-quality camera lens rather than a smartphone, which might make more sense in the reported scenario.

Maxwell was described as eating alone, despite two visible drink cups in the photograph. She was also described to have been dining with a dog, though the dog was not present in either of the two photos published by New York Post. In one of the two photographs, Maxwell seems to be caught off-guard by the photographer, though in the other photo, she seems to be looking directly into the camera.

Meanwhile, per a previous report from The Inquisitr, Maxwell allegedly trotted around the world for a decade following Epstein’s 2007 plea deal in Florida. The alleged In-N-Out eater and Epstein collaborator seemed to call residences in London, Paris, New York, and boats in the Caribbean home over the course of 10 years.