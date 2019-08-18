RHOA’s New Season Will Reportedly Be Driven By NeNe Leakes’ Drama With Porsha Williams & Kenya Moore

Fans can count on NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, and Kenya Moore to bring on the drama on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

HollywoodLife reports that the longstanding feud between the three cast members will continue to play out in the show’s upcoming season. The Inquisitr previously reported that Moore has signed on to join the cast full-time after taking a break. The former Miss USA’s return to the show will reportedly create problems for Leakes, as a source claims that NeNe isn’t willing to come to an agreement with Moore or Williams.

“Kenya and Porsha will never see eye to eye with NeNe. This season feels like Kenya and Porsha versus NeNe,” a source close to the show’s production said. “They all seem to tolerate one another as employees, but that’s it.”

Kenya and NeNe’s relationship began to dissolve before Kenya left the Bravo reality series in 2018. The duo’s latest beef reportedly stems from Moore returning on the show for a cameo spot. She was seen arriving to RHOA cast member Cynthia Bailey’s party for her partnership with Seagram’s. NeNe claimed that she didn’t know Kenya was coming, and the incident caused an explosive Season 11 reunion.

NeNe and Porsha’s beef began during Season 11 of RHOA. According to Entertainment Tonight, Porsha accused NeNe of getting physical with her during an incident where NeNe reportedly didn’t want anyone in her closet while the ladies were filming a scene. The allegations resulted in a heated text exchange, where NeNe referred to a then-pregnant Porsha as “fat” one week after Porsha gave birth to her first child, Pilar Jhena McKinley.

“This is what my so-called ‘Big sis’ sent me last night 6 days after giving birth,” Porsha wrote after taking a screenshot of NeNe’s texts on Instagram Live. “@neneleakesis so miserable and ain’t happy for nobody. It’s not a contest I’m just living my life and being blessed. Yes, I posted this since you wanna go on live and speak on me yet again talk & about these text I figured I’d let them see for themselves!”

While NeNe, Porsha, and Kenya are reportedly still working on their relationship, The Inquisitr previously reported that the Glee alum is making an effort with some of her other co-stars. Kandi Burruss revealed that NeNe is working on “a number of friendships” and has been getting closer with her this season.

Loading...

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights on Bravo. Season 12 is set to air later this year.