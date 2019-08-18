Salma Hayek Commands Attention In Gorgeous Summery Dress

Another day, another fierce snapshot by Salma Hayek flaunting her breathtaking beauty on Instagram.

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram less than two hours ago to command the attention of her 10.9 million followers.

The photo featured Hayek standing with her hands proudly resting on her hips in a position that is often referred to as the superhero pose. The actress rocked an off-one-shoulder vibrant summery dress that featured an array of red, orange, pink, and purple splashed in an abstract design.

The ankle-length dress contained a frilly extra layer hanging over her bosom that concealed her busty curves from the camera. The dress, however, did hug her hips in a way that put the rest of her trim and curvaceous form on full display. As her outfit billowed out at the bottom, just a hint of Hayek’s toes could be seen.

The actress opted to go with a hairstyle that looked both messy and controlled with frizzy loose waves. Her gorgeous long locks rested on her shoulders and flowed down her back as the sunlight reflected off the top of her head. With the exception of a ring on her finger, some white nail polish, and a little pink lip color, Hayek kept things relatively simple in both the accessory and cosmetics department.

The scenery behind the actress was nearly as beautiful as she was. Salma stuck her superhero pose on a smooth cobblestone pavement with a gorgeous fountain and well-maintained vibrant green hedges behind her.

Inside of two hours, Salma’s latest Instagram snap was well-received by her followers as it accumulated just shy of 150,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments. In the caption of the photo, Hayek wished her fans a “Happy Sunday.”

“WOW gorgeous absolutely stunning from head to toe,” one of her followers gushed.

A second added, “You are just beautiful inside and out.”

The comment section of her snapshot also contained the usual smattering of heart emoji, fire emoji, and single-word comments.

The beautiful snap came less than 24 hours after Hayek took to her account to share a sweet throwback picture while paying tribute to the late Peter Fonda, who passed away at the age of 79 on Friday.

According to Hayek’s tribute, she was friends with Fonda and had the pleasure of working with him. Fonda starred in a film titled The Maldonado Miracle, which was Hayek’s debut as a director.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was just shy of a week ago that Hayek shared a fun video clip of herself rocking a captivating one-piece bathing suit while swimming with horses. Salma jestingly referred to the horses in the water as an “unexpected encounter.”