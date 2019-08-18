Emily Ratajkowski Touches Her Booty In Cheetah-Print Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski shared a brand new bikini photo today on Instagram, and it has her fans talking. The photo was posted three hours ago, and it has already been liked over 16,000 times.

The photo showed the model rocking a yellow swimsuit, which had a black cheetah print. EmRata posed with her back to the camera while she stood in front of a mirror. While this meant that it was possible to see the front of the bikini, her reflection was blurry, thanks to the focus being on her back.

With that being said, it was possible to see that the bikini top had a bandeau-style cut, with the front appearing to have a twist accent. Meanwhile, the bottoms were high-waisted, with a bold, thong cut.

Ratajkowski pursed her lips and gave a coy look while she placed her hands on each side of her derriere. She wore her hair pulled back in a casual bun, with her bangs framing her face. She didn’t wear a necklace but rocked small hoop earrings.

Emily’s fans had plenty of nice compliments to share, with many people focusing on her good looks.

“Wow very beautiful and sexy Angel,” said a fan.

“The queen of beauty what a stunning e [sic],” noted another fan.

“She’s the queen,” declared a follower.

One fan, in particular, seemed to be hoping for a direct line of communication with Emily. Considering how popular she is, it would seem difficult to accomplish such a thing.

“Hi diva. how are you? could we be friends? do you see my private messages?” they asked.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of followers that had suggestions and feedback on her newest release.

“I think you should do more of the graphic kini’s. maybe some typgraphy. would be kinda cool and definitely differentiated…,” said a follower.

“Please make a button up like this,” asked another follower.

Considering that Emily has already released button-up shirts in multiple colors and designs to match her other swimwear, this follower’s request may be fulfilled in the future.

“Pink color?” wondered a fan, who might be a fan of the print but perhaps not of the mustard-yellow color.

Other fans already expressed their intent to buy the bikini when it becomes available.

“This I will buy. Perfect,” stated an Instagram user.

Loading...

“We need this one,” said a fan, who tagged their friend.

“Good print,” noted another fan.

Furthermore, it looks like Ratajkowski has drawn interest from international fans.

“Do you ship also In Switzerland??” asked a follower.

“Pay rent…..,” noted an Instagram user.