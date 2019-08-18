‘The Conners’ Tape The First Episode Of Season 2, Here’s What Audience Members Had To Say

The first new episode of the 'Roseanne' spinoff is in the can, and it's reportedly hilarious.

The Conners cast is back. The cast members of the ABC sitcom just taped the first episode of the show’s second season, titled “Preemies, Weed, and Infidelity,” and fans are getting a sneak peek of what things looked like on the set of the taping at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, Calif.

A video of the cast’s curtain call was posted on the official Conners Instagram page, and two things were immediately noticeable: The child cast members are much taller now, and Becky (Lecy Goranson) is very pregnant.

In the video, which you can see below, the eldest Conner daughter’s pregnancy is on full display as she wears her uniform for Casa Bonita, the Mexican restaurant she works at. In addition, a noticeable thinner Dan Conner (John Goodman) is wearing a Lobo Lounge t-shirt, a throwback to the bar the original Roseanne frequently in the original series.

Several fans posted to the comments section to remark on Becky’s baby belly, while others noted how tall the kids on the cast got since the first season wrapped.

The Conners star Michael Fishman also posted the video to Instagram to remind fans who were in the studio audience not to post any spoilers. Several audience members from the live taping posted to reveal that the first show is full of great moments.

“I was there,” one Conners fan wrote. “Wow! What a way to start season 2. If that’s what the season’s gonna be like, I’m all in! So excited you guys are back.”

“My face hurt from laughing so hard! Everyone did such a great job!” another fan wrote.

While fans know very little about the second season of The Conners, the title of the premiere episode certainly teases that Becky’s baby could come early. In an interview last year with Entertainment Tonight, Lecy Goranson revealed that her character’s unplanned pregnancy in her 40s signaled that it was time for her to “toughen up.”

“It’s funny because as much as Becky’s directive is changing because she realizes she’s been stuck because [her husband] Mark has died and she’s pregnant and realizing, ‘Hey, I’ve got to kind of get it together,’ there is still kind of this id in her that’s present in how she approaches life, which is as her authentic self,” Goranson said. “I think her sense of humor is really interesting.”

The Conners returns to ABC on Tuesdays this fall at 8 p.m.