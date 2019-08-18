Tamron Hall Reflects On Her Decision To Leave The ‘Today Show’

Beloved NBC anchor Tamron Hall left the 'Today Show' in 2017 when it was announced Megyn Kelly would be joining the network.

Tamron Hall was once a staple of the morning news crew for NBC’s Today Show. The journalist graduated from Temple University and begun reporting local news for Dallas and Chicago before later getting her dream job for Today. She sat around the table with famous faces like Al Roker, Natalie Morales, and Willie Geist for the popular morning show’s third hour. Despite the fact that she was living out her long-term dream, she left it all behind in 2017 when it was revealed that controversial conservative news anchor Megyn Kelly would be joining the network news program, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

At the time, Hall knew that Kelly’s upcoming show would take up the time slot that she currently held alongside her colleagues that led the Today’s Take hour. She disagreed with NBC’s choice in bringing on Kelly and she showed that disapproval when she walked out the door that day in February of 2017 and never looked back. Recently, she looked back on how she felt that day and how her life has been since.

“I decided to take a leap of faith. I knew I would have to trust my gut and that I could be a part of something that would reflect who I am as a person, as a journalist, as a woman. Two-and-a-half years ago when I walked out of that building in black patent leather boots and a black-and-white jacket, I was in a fog. I thought, ‘Wow, is this how it goes down?'”

In some ways, Hall foresaw what the producers of the program didn’t yet see when they hired Kelly. Although many felt that Kelly’s difference in political views would add a fresh perspective to the program, she didn’t last long on the network. Her show, Megyn Kelly Today, was eventually canceled in 2018 after she caused a stir with some of her controversial comments on-air about the use of blackface. Shortly before Halloween, Kelly had made comments stating that she felt blackface would be permissible in certain situations. NBC producers didn’t think so.

In the time since leaving Today, Hall has focused on her personal life. She ended up getting married and welcoming her first child, a son named Moses, in April.

“I knew I was making the right decision for me. I didn’t know what could come after leaving that situation. I’m glad and fortunate this is the end result,” she said.