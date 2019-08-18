Model Robyn Lawley Slams Kardashians In Lengthy Rant: ‘It’s Just Nonsense And Nudity With No Relevance’

Robyn Lawley spoke with The Sydney Morning Herald this week about being a Victoria’s Secret model who has also graced the covers of other high-profile brands, including Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Vogue Italia. While participating in the Bella Unsigned Model Search events during Melbourne Fashion Week, the model found time to talk with and pose for Sunday Life.

In the interview, the 30-year-old discussed her thoughts on how social media platforms influence body image. While the model believes that Instagram can be a great tool for people to post photos of their true selves and enjoy more authenticity, it also has a negative side in which people post unrealistic reflections of who they are and how they live their lives.

“They are creating images they can’t live up to. Then there’s that intense model ideal created by reality-TV stars and the like: the heavy make-up, the false eyelashes and hair, the Botoxed faces and the constant need to conform to one ideal of perfection and achieve it whatever the cost. Now, that is scary,” Robyn told the publication.

After discussing the topic of social media, the interviewer asked if the model likes to keep up with the Kardashians.

Robyn’s strong-worded response in which she rants about the toxicity of the Kardashian phenomenon more than confirms that she is most definitely not a fan of the high-profile family. The model explained that American society glorifies the Kardashian family despite not knowing what it is they are actually glorifying, adding that the Kardashian and Jenner sisters are basically just young girls wearing lots of makeup and not doing much else.

The Australian native continues to state that the sisters are not doing anything good with their incredible influence.

“If the Kardashians started doing something other than looking at themselves, then I’d have some respect for them. It’s just nonsense and nudity with no relevance.”

While the interviewer pointed out that Robyn also tends to post semi-nude or even full-on nude photos to her Instagram page, the model explained that her goal in doing so is to spread a worthwhile message. She gave the example of a nude photo she posted to the photo-sharing site a few years ago in which she wrote “Stop coal mining” on her naked body in an attempt to make her body be about more than just promoting size positivity and diversity.

In addition to being an environmental advocate, the model also takes pride in being a vegan and championing the Model Alliance Respect Program, a legally-binding agreement that is designed to protect models against sexual harassment.