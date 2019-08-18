Jeanine Pirro Casts Doubt On Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide, Asks ‘What Is The Hurry?’

The Fox News host isn't necessarily buying a New York medical examiner's ruling about Epstein's cause of death.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro dedicated time on her show Saturday to cast doubt on a New York medical examiner’s determination that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s death in a New York jail was caused by suicide.

According to Mediaite, the 68-year-old television host reportedly raised questions following reports that Epstein had been taken off suicide watch after just six days, and that he reportedly was placed in a cell without a cellmate or cameras. She also mentioned reports about the way guards at the facility behaved leading up to his death.

Though, as Business Insider reported Saturday, a six-day suicide watch was not uncommon at the prison where Epstein died last week. According to another report from the New York Post last week, two guards at the New York facility allegedly were sleeping while they were supposed to be working, and reportedly falsified reports to claim that they checked on Epstein and other inmates. Surveillance footage showed that the guards never made the checks they claimed to make in their reports, per New York Post.

Pirro told her Fox News viewers that she wondered how a medical examiner would be able to make a determination due to the complicated nature of Epstein’s death.

“This medical examiner took extra time from Saturday to Friday to put the facts together to determine the manner of death,” Pirro said. “How do you determine the manner of death when there are no cameras, no cellmates, guard[s] are sleeping, some of them are even refusing to cooperate. Did that medical examiner have a total picture?”

Epstein’s lawyers have put out a statement saying “we are not satisfied with the conclusions of the medical examiner. We will have a more complete response in the coming days.” pic.twitter.com/EhmdEBLrlR — erica orden (@eorden) August 16, 2019

As Mediaite noted, the former judge was joined by Cyril Wecht, who likewise has doubted that the wealthy financier, who was arrested in July on charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy, committed suicide in his jail cell. According to WTAE, the forensic pathologist has cast doubt based on the circumstances of Epstein’s death, though he insisted that he wasn’t a conspiracy theorist.

Epstein, who was housed at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York after being denied bail by a judge last month, reportedly was housed in a cell that likely contained urine and feces due to plumbing issues, per the previous report from The Inquisitr.

Prior to his reported suicide, Epstein allegedly took on a disheveled appearance, refusing to bathe or shave. The wealthy man, who in 2007 accepted a plea deal that allowed him to avoid a lengthy jail sentence and a federal investigation, attempted to avoid time in his cell and organized round-the-clock meetings with his legal team, The Inquisitr reported.

