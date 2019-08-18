‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Enters The Whisky Business With The Sassenach Spirits

Outlander star Sam Heughan is going all in, supporting his beloved Scotland with a new whisky named for a character in Diana Gabaldon’s novels.

Town and Country discussed the Scotch whisky, called The Sassenach, named for the character in the books and the television show, Claire Fraser as played by Caitriona Balfe. On Heughan’s Instagram page, he introduced the new product and company, The Sassenach Unique Spirits, and let everyone know that it is currently being made in Scotland.

“Distilling now in Scotland… Drop by drop. @greatglencompany“

Heughan leads fans to the website for Sassenach Spirits which shows a video of the actor in boots and a kilt, wandering along the Scottish Highlands.

But before Heughan launched his brand, The Great Glen Company teased via Instagram that they were working on something with the actor who plays clan laird, Jamie Fraser.

“Aye Captain!???????? Posted @withrepost • @samheughanSomething Scottish and sweet is coming….@greatglencompany????”

On his Instagram account, Heughan states that “Scotland, whisky and fitness” are three things that go well together. He mentioned that the new company is a labor of love, explaining that it is a dream to create his own spirit, adding the following.

“I set up the Great Glen Company to produce products that I believe in, using my heritage and passion as inspiration.”

Loading...

For those not familiar with the term “Sassenach” and its use in Outlander, The Inquisitr explained that when the character of Claire first came to Scotland in the 18th century, she was called by that name due to her English heritage. Initially, the slang term was used for Claire in a derisive way, but in time, it became a jokingly used nickname between Jamie and Claire.

While Heughan is working on his whisky, he has also been planning his Scotland podcast with his co-star, Graham McTavish, reports The Inquisitr. The show, Clanlands, will cover the background stories of the Scottish clans. McTavish, who plays Jamie Fraser’s uncle, Dougal MacKenzie, announced that he will be working with Heughan once again.

“Great meeting up with this guy again @SamHeughan Get ready for ‘Clanlands’ our podcast about the history, clans and landscape of Scotland. Coming soon!!…….#podcast #Scotland. We can’t wait for this podcast to be released!”

Both Heughan and McTavish have demonstrated a love of their homeland and are excited to pass along what they know to their established audience, who may also want to learn more about the history shared in Outlander.