‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of August 19: Sharon Gives Adam A Stunning Answer

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of August 19 through 23 brings wedding crashers for Lola and Kyle. Plus, Michael experiences issues while Sharon gets quite a shock.

After Lola’s wedding Arturo (Jason Canela) surprises the bride and groom, according to SheKnows Soaps. It seems he also wants to clear the air with Abby (Melissa Ordway), but Nate (Sean Dominic) steps in, which may irritate the Newman heiress. Ultimately, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) gets closure from seeing his brother as well as his dad.

At the same time, Theo (Tyler Johnson) crashes with Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) in tow. Kyle (Michael Mealor) notices, and he is not thrilled to see Theo showed up, especially with Zoe. Kyle ends up kicking them out. Theo continues causing problems as he underminds Mariah (Camryn Grimes) later on.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) consoles Summer (Hunter King). Summer attended Kyle and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) wedding to support them, but the day still wears on her considering she thought she’d still be married to Kyle at this point. Plus, Billy (Jason Thompson) melts down after realizing that he will never experience Delia’s wedding and walking her down the aisle. He ends up leaving his nephew’s wedding early because of how difficult the whole thing is. By the end of the week, Billy lashes out against his family. He believes that Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will end up stabbing the Abbott family in the back again, and he is not happy she’s back and merging My Beauty with Jabot.

After the wedding is over, Kyle and Lola look ahead to their future, but according to The Inquisitr, their future may not be as happy as they hope once Lola learns Kyle’s secret.

After weeks of Michael’s (Christian LeBlanc), Lauren (Tracey Bregman) wants answers. It’s clear Micheal is keeping something from his wife, and she is not willing to let him continue. Not only does Lauren realize that Michael is up to something with Adam (Mark Grossman), but also Billy figures out that something is happening. Eventually, Victor (Eric Braeden) learns a secret, and he confronts Michael and puts him on notice. Victor tells Michael that he better be on the right Newman’s side since Adam threatened to take everything from Victor.

Later, Adam shocks Sharon (Sharon Case) by proposing marriage. Even though Sharon recently told Adam she wanted to back off of their friendship, she entertains the idea once Adam works his magic to try to convince her it’s a good idea. Before the week is over, Sharon gives Adam the answer he wants, which does not make Nick (Joshua Morrow) happy. Nick confronts Sharon over her support of Adam.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) strikes a deal, which could be vital to her keeping Connor (Judah Mackay).

Finally, there’s a shocking return to Genoa City. Could it be a Hilary (Mishael Morgan) look-alike, or perhaps it is Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson)?