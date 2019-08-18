Kim Kardashian Admits Paris Hilton ‘Gave Her A Career’

Kim Kardashian recently shared that her longtime friend, Paris Hilton, played a tremendous role in her career.

E! News reports that on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty CEO discusses how she will always say “yes” when it comes to her relationship with Hilton. During the episode, Kardashian was opening up about how tired she was as she prepared for a cameo role in Hilton’s video for her single “My Best Friend’s A**,” which premiered back in June. Shooting for the video reportedly came at a time when Kim was preparing for her now buzzed-about Met Gala look, as well as the birth of her son, Psalm West.

Kim’s determination to make the video shoot for Hilton was something her sister Khloe admired. The Revenge Body star told her sister that she was “so nice” for helping Hilton even though she has her own obligations. Kim responded to her sister by saying that for Hilton, nothing is ever too much.

“She literally gave me a career,” Kim said. “And I totally acknowledge that.”

The law student shared that although she now has a high profile, she makes a point not to forget the people who helped her get there. She also shared that it was easy for her to agree to work with Hilton because “it’s important to me to be loyal to people.”

Kim and Paris had been friends for years before Paris found fame in the early 2000s. The hotel heiress hired Kim to help rearrange her closet on Paris’ reality show, The Simple Life. The two were also often spotted together around Hollywood, and many of Hilton’s fans began to inquire about who Kim was and her background. This was further exacerbated when Kim and her family premiered Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007.

While Kim and Paris have had some falling outs with each other, the two are on seemingly great terms now. E! reports that Kim was in attendance for Hilton’s 38th belated birthday party back in March. The “Stars Are Blind” singer had a St. Patrick’s Day-themed bash, which was also attended by Kim’s sister, Kourtney.

“Love you @KimKardashian,” Paris wrote on her Instagram page. “So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis.”

Paris has also been at a few Kardashian-Jenner functions this year. The Inquisitr reported in May that Hilton was one of the guests at Kourtney’s 40th birthday bash. Kris Jenner also attended Hilton’s launch for her new app, per her Instagram page.