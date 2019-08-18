Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Epic Curves In Skimpy Bathing Suit

Jennifer Lopez put all of her curves on display this week for her social media followers.

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a tiny swimsuit, and her fans went wild over the sultry picture.

In the sexy snapshot, the singer is seen laying on a netted hammock as she sported a wine-colored thong bathing suit. The skimpy swimwear flaunted JLo’s toned arms, ample cleavage, long, lean legs, and her world-famous booty.

Lopez had her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy bun as she rested her chin on her arms and looked out over the water.

Jennifer donned a pair of dark sunglasses in the picture, and had a large, white pillow sitting next to her as she relaxed and soaked up the sun during a day off.

In the caption of the photo, Lopez revealed photographer Ana Carballosa took the snap of her.

Over on Carballosa’s Instagram page, fans can see the front of the suit, which boasted a low cut and flaunted JLo’s cleavage and nearly-bare chest.

Jennifer sported a minimal makeup look for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez opened up to Harpers Bazaar back in March about what it takes to maintain her super-sexy bikini body.

The singer revealed that above everything, her number one rule is to stay hydrated, which means drinking a lot of water throughout the day.

“I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout,” she said. “That way, I’m ready to hit it hard again the next day.”

Lopez also revealed that she refrains from drinking any alcohol, or any beverages with caffeine in them. She also claims that she eats as clean as possible, saying that she only eats organic foods, most of which are very high in protein.

Meanwhile, Jennifer knows that she’s going to have cravings, and she combats her sweet tooth by carrying snacks with her. The singer reveals that when she begins to get hungry or have a craving that she’ll pull out some fruit and veggies so that she doesn’t eat anything she’ll regret later.

The final part of Lopez’s fitness routine is to never miss a workout, saying that exercise not only helps her body, but feeds her spirit and makes her happy.

Fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez by following her on Instagram.