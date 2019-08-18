Wisconsin Family Finds A Living Frog In A Package Of Simple Truth Organic Salad

The brand Simple Truth is having to apologize after a family found a frog hopping around in their salad container.

When people pick up organic produce from the grocery store, they’re likely doing so because they consider organic to be a healthier option due to the lack of pesticides used in growing the food. However, one Wisconsin family found a very unpleasant surprise in the container of organic spinach they picked up from a Pick ‘n Save in Glendale. The spinach, which was by the brand Simple Truth, came in a plastic container. When they got their groceries home, the family opened the container to discover a live frog hopping around inside, according to CNN.

Karlie Allen is the mother who bought this particular package of spinach to feed her family. She could hardly believe her eyes when she saw the creature hopping around on the food she was about to serve for dinner. She grabbed her phone and started recording. The Allens had planned to return the package of spinach to the store, with the frog still inside. After all, they wanted to be able to prove that there really had been a living frog in their food. But somehow, the frog escaped the container before they could take it back to the store.

However, Allen still had the video which she showed the grocery clerks. While she is grateful she received a refund for the spinach, she’s asking for an answer regarding how a frog got in the container in the first place. An experience like this would cause any customer to doubt how safe and sanitary the brand Simple Truth really is.

“I just want to know how somebody didn’t notice it or how it even managed to get though the packaging process alive,” Allen said.

It didn’t take long for the video Allen recorded to begin making the rounds on social media, surprising customers across the nation.

Simple Truth caught wind of this shocking customer experience and offered a public apology.

“We are so sorry that the Simple Truth product had a live frog inside of the carton,” was the direct message that the brand offered Allen on Twitter.

Pick ‘n Save’s parent company, Roundy’s Supermarkets, Inc., released the following statement regarding the matter. They didn’t deny the fact that unwanted guests do occasionally make it through the packaging process.