Sheryl Crow Reveals She Saw ‘Really Strange’ Things As Michael Jackson’s Backup Singer

The Daily Mirror reported this week that Sheryl Crow saw lots of “really strange” during her stint touring as Michael Jackson’s backup singer in the 1980s. Although the musician says she hasn’t watched the controversial documentary Leaving Neverland — in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse the King of Pop of abusing them as children — she suggested that she believes the accusations, per The Inquisitr.

More recently, Crow used a Telegraph interview to say she had lots of questions about Jackson’s conduct while working with him.

“It was a crazy experience,” she said of touring with Jackson and being able to sing a duet with the star every night for 18 months.

Regardless, the experience didn’t blind her to some of the things she saw.

“I was around for some things that I thought were really strange and I had a lot of questions about,” she said.

During her previous interview with The Guardian, Crow revealed that she believes a “huge network of people” enabled Jackson to abuse children. She said that she’s angry at a lot of people and feels sad for his victims.

Per The Inquisitr, the documentary Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth was released on streaming services last week and attempts to discredit Leaving Neverland and the people involved — Robson, Safechuck, and director Dan Reed.

According to Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, the accusations against Jackson are motivated by money — in the case of all of his accusers.

“There’s no evidence,” Fiddes said, per The Sun. “It’s always money, it’s always financial.”

"I feel like there was just a huge network of people that allowed all that to go on" https://t.co/so9LxYNWNQ — Vulture (@vulture) August 10, 2019

Fiddes isn’t the only one with this perception. Per Variety, the Jackson estate’s lawyers, John Branca and Howard Weitzman, believe the accusations are part of a “racist” movement against the late pop star that spans decades.

Loading...

Branca claims that the documentary presents testimony as fact, and has attacked Reed for not offering any other side of the story. He also claims that Reed had no interest in hearing other viewpoints, although Reed claims that he did everything he could to poke holes in Robson and Safechuck’s stories.

Weitzman echoed Branca’s criticism of the film.

“The idea of offering fair and balanced views doesn’t play in the media business today,” he said. “The only true reality TV where the outcome is unknown is a sporting event.”

Branca also claims that there is “a large segment of the press” that has no interest in proving Jackson’s guilt or innocence because it lacks controversy.

“In the end, I really believe it’s a form of racism,” he stated.