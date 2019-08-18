WWE Superstar Lana Absolutely Owns The Beach In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Lana doesn’t just rock the ring in WWE, as the fit superstar also appears to own the beach.

The wrestling star, whose real name is C.J. Perry, was photographed taking her dog for a walk on the beach as she rocked an incredibly revealing pink bikini. TMZ caught up with her, noting how Lana and her Bundle of Joy — which is her dog’s actual name — made quite an impression in their stroll in the sand.

“Lana was strolling on Venice Beach this week in true hot girl summer fashion. Her bedazzled pink 2-piece would be enough to draw attention up and down the beach — but she had a bonus accessory,” the report noted. “Lana’s famous Pomsky — a Pomeranian-Siberian Husky mix — soaked up some rays with a leash to match Lana’s swimwear.”

The WWE superstar has seen plenty of spotlight since transitioning from a managerial role to an occasional role as an in-ring competitor over the last year. As Newsweek noted in a 2018 feature, Lana had a marquee year as she and her husband, Rusev, teamed up for her first win in the ring, and she later competed in the WWE’s first-ever all-women Royal Rumble.

Lana told the news outlet that she was proud of her entire year, not just the in-the-ring wins but also her place in history in the Royal Rumble.

“I’m also glad I got to participate in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match. The stakes are high in all matches in the WWE, but there is nothing as high as a ladder match,” she said. “You have to lift these heavy, heavy ladders. Anything can happen, and it’s really dangerous. To be in a high-stakes match like that, I was really excited to participate in it.”

It wasn’t always so easy for Lana, however. The budding WWE star shared that she was very nervous leading up to WrestleMania, saying she had competed in practice matches but never the real thing. Lana said that she got a pep talk from fellow WWE superstar Natalya that helped ease her nerves.

Lana seems much more at home in the ring now, and definitely very comfortable on the beach. The recent shots of the WWE Superstar showing off her incredible physique made quite an impression on fans and plenty of shares across social media.

Those who want to see more pictures of WWE star Lana rocking her revealing pink bikini can check out the entire gallery at TMZ.