Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Atlanta Braves Stream Live: Start Time, Division Leaders Meet In Series Decider

The two best teams in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves, meet in a likely playoff preview that will also decide their three-game series.

The two best teams in the National League, as determined by their win-loss records, square off in the deciding game of a three-game series when NL West leaders the Los Angeles Dodgers face the East-leading Atlanta Braves in what is both a likely preview of the upcoming NL playoffs, and a rematch of last season’s NL Division Series. The Braves, however, are the team with something to prove in this series, as SB Nation reports. Their 73-52 record is nine games below the Dodgers’ 82-43 pace, and the 4-3 Atlanta win on Saturday was the Braves’ first in five games against Los Angeles this season. They can make it two in a row with a win in the game that will stream live online Sunday afternoon.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Sunday afternoon game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. EDT, 10:20 a.m. PDT at the 41,000-seat SunTrust Park in Cumberland, Georgia — about 10 miles north of downtown Atlanta — on Sunday, August 18.

In Japan, that start time will be 2:20 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Monday morning, August 19. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 3:20 a.m. on Monday morning, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 1:20 a.m. Western.

The Braves were also overwhelmed by the Dodgers in the 2018 NLDS, squeaking out just one win — a 6-5 decision in the third game — in the best-of-five playoff, per Baseball Reference. But on Saturday, back-to-back home runs by Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall in the sixth inning, followed by a lights-out bullpen performance finished off by Mark Melancon with only his second save since being acquired at the trade deadline from San Francisco, showed that the Braves are at least capable of competing with the team that has won the National League pennant for the last two years.

The Dodgers send newly recalled righty Tony Gonsolin to the mound in the series finale, in what Dodgers manager Dave Roberts views as an audition for the team’s postseason roster, according to MLB.com. The Braves counter with lefty Max Fried, who is posting his breakout season, with a 14-4 record and 3.78 ERA coming into Sunday’s action.

Max Fried will try to pitch the Braves to a key series victory. Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

