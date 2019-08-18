Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Photos Of Haley Joy & Dylan Dreyer’s Son, Calvin

Hoda Kotb sure knows how to melt hearts on Instagram.

This past summer The Today Show host has been spending some much-needed time off with her two daughters — Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. During her time off, Kotb has been keeping in touch with her Today Show family, sharing a few photos with Jenna Bush Hager, as well as a recent series of images with Dylan Dreyer and her adorable son, Calvin.

In the sweet, new update, Hoda shares three photos of the two kiddos playing together on what she calls one of her favorite days of the summer. The first photo of the series shows the two kids playing in the sand with a little body of water just in front of them. Both of their backs face the camera, with Haley rocking a colorful pink and blue rash guard and little Calvin in an orange rash guard and a navy blue hat. They appear to be digging in the sand in the shot.

The next photo in the deck shows the adorable children sitting in colorful chairs and enjoying their time together on the beach. Calvin is all smiles as he sits on a green chair and looks down at the sand. Haley sits in a matching, blue-colored chair as she wears her short dark locks pulled back and has sand all over her legs. In the third photo, Dylan puts safety first and is pictured lathering up the kids with sunscreen.

Since the post went live on Hoda’s account, it’s earned her a lot of attention from fans, racking up over 49,000 likes in addition to 590-plus comments. While some followers commented on the adorable kids, countless others loved the mini-Today Show reunion. A few other fans simply took to the post to ask Hoda when she is returning to the morning show.

“OMG! That is the cutest pic ever!! Best Friends!,” one follower gushed.

“Both are so stinkin adorable!!!!,” another chimed in with two pink heart emoji.

“They are sooo Beautiful!! Besties,” another Instagram user commented.

In recent weeks, Kotb seems to have been feeling nostalgic. The Inquisitr previously reported that that television personality posted a photo of herself and her former co-worker, Kathie Lee Gifford. In the caption of the image, Hoda told Kathie Lee that she misses her on her birthday.

As fans know, Hoda has been absent from the show since April after adopting her second child, Hope Catherine. The mother-of-two has not let fans know when she is returning to her post on the show. But ever since she left, fans have been begging her to come back.

Earlier this month, her co-star and Kathie Lee’s replacement, Jenna Bush Hager, gave birth to her third child, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager, meaning that both ladies are currently on maternity leave. The third hour of the show now has different hosts every day but fans are begging Hoda to come back.