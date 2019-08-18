‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Cast Is Bringing Their ‘A-Game’ To Season 12

They reportedly feared a demotion or firing after hearing about Vicki Gunvalson's reduced role.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast is reportedly doing their best to bring their A-game to Season 12 after learning of the shocking demotion of Vicki Gunvalson, who starred on The Real Housewives of Orange County for the series’ past 13 seasons.

While a number of the series’ stars, including Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, and LuAnn de Lesseps, have been with the Bravo TV reality series since it was launched in 2008, a report from Hollywood Life on August 17 revealed that many cast members became fearful about a potential demotion, or firing, after the news of Gunvalson’s reduced role was confirmed. That said, the report has revealed that all of the women from Season 11 have been asked back for Season 12.

“They are all satisfied and excited to be returning next season,” a source close to production shared. “They all seem excited to get back to filming later this month. Everyone wanted to come back and everyone wanted everyone to come back, despite any tensions because at the end of the day, they love to film together.”

After filming was completed on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11, rumors swirled that claimed both Singer and Tinsley Mortimer, who was brought to the show during Season 9, could be let go from the series. However, both of the women are believed to be returning. That said, when it comes to their future, the insider said no one “feels safe anymore.”

“Because of this, expect the cast to bring their A-game. Ramona has no plans of stopping the drama between she and Luann [de Lesseps], 54. The two still haven’t made up since the reunion,” the insider added.

At the end of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11, a number of the women were on the outs with de Lesseps due her allegedly self-absorbed demeanor throughout the season’s episodes. However, as de Lesseps has since explained, she was focused primarily on herself, not the other women, because she wanted to remain sober throughout filming.

As fans of the series will recall, de Lesseps was arrested in late 2017 in Palm Beach, Florida after she was caught trespassing in someone else’s hotel room and became violent with the responding officer. The incident took place mere months after she and ex-husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. parted ways after just eight months of marriage.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 will air sometime early next year on Bravo TV.