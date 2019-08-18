Amber Smith Reveals Her Older Children Have Been In Therapy To Cope With Their Brother River’s Death

Amber and Granger Smith are learning to cope in the wake of their son River's tragic drowning death.

Earlier this summer, country music singer Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, experienced the unthinkable when they lost their 3-year-old son River in a tragic drowning accident. The whole family had been out in the backyard enjoying the start of summer when little River wandered off for just a few seconds. By the time that the parents realized that River was no longer with them, he had already managed to get into the family pool without his life jacket on. Unfortunately, they were not able to revive him.

Amber and Granger are still finding it very difficult to deal with the premature loss of their son, however, they have sought professional help for the sake of their two other young children, according to Pop Culture.

Granger and Amber have a 7-year-old daughter named London and a 5-year-old son named Lincoln. Understanding death at such a young age is, of course, traumatic. Thus, London and Lincoln are currently attending therapy to deal with the premature death of their little brother. Amber and Granger will also be going through therapy in the near future. They recognize that though they will never get over the loss of River, they can learn better ways to cope with the grief and enjoy life together as a family.

In a life update video on YouTube, Amber recently discussed how she’s been doing since River’s passing and how she finds the strength to carry on with life even when she is in deep pain. Amber and Granger started their family YouTube channel earlier this year, and River made frequent appearances in the videos. In the wake of his death, Amber’s not sure if she wants to continue making videos without him.

“I make myself get out of bed for my kids and I make myself be a good mom for them because London and Lincoln deserve that. The thing is, it doesn’t feel right, at least right now, to keep doing The Smiths without River. He was such a big part of it, and I figure the only way I can go forward with doing The Smiths is just to be honest and share like what we are going through and our grief and how much we miss him.”

Amber went on to describe the many different stages of grief, and how just when she thinks its starting to ease up again, it hits harder than ever.