Sofia Richie’s Curves Are Out Of Control In Tiny Pink Shorts

Sofia Richie’s curves are on full display in her latest social media snap, and her fans can’t get enough.

On Sunday morning, Sofia took to her Instagram account to share three new photos of herself on vacation, and she flaunted her flawless figure in the process.

In the sexy snapshots, the model is seen sporting a skin-tight, pink romper, which hugged her form and showed off her hourglass figure.

Sofia had the ensemble unbuttoned a bit to showcase her ample cleavage, and rocked the tiniest pair of shorts to reveal her long, lean legs.

The model, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, had her long, sandy brown hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head and sported a full face of makeup for the shots, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips.

Richie accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses on her face, a small handbag slung over her shoulder, and a pair of strappy, black sandals on her feet.

In the first photo, Sofia is seen walking towards the camera as a clear, blue sky, and tall green trees are seen behind her. The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc can also be spotted in the distance.

In the other two photos, Sofia Richie poses in the same spot, putting her legs on display as she extends them out while giving a sultry pose for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia is currently on vacation with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, and friend Kylie Jenner in order to celebrate Kylie’s 22nd birthday. The group has been traveling the world together for the past week and sharing their gorgeous snaps with the world.

As many fans know, Sofia and Kylie have been friends since they were young girls. However, since Richie began dating Disick, who is the former boyfriend and baby daddy of Jenner’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, they’ve gotten very close.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source recently told E! News of Sofia’s relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s sexy photos by following her on social media.