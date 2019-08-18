‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Hangs With Boyfriend John Janssen, Shows Off Weight Loss

Shannon Beador and John Janssen spent their weekend on bikes.

Shannon Beador and her boyfriend, John Janssen, stayed active this weekend.

After a whirlwind trip to New York City earlier this month, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member returned to Southern California, where she and her new man enjoyed spending time on their bikes by the beach.

“Saturday…,” Beador wrote in the caption of an Instagram video she shared, showing her boyfriend on his bike.

Then, hours later, Beador shared a second Instagram video with fans in which she explained that she and Janssen were on a ferry and still not using cars. According to the reality star, she and Janssen decided that they were going to stay active for the weekend and commute from place to place on their bikes. She also told her fans and followers on Instagram that she and Janssen weren’t going out.

In Beador’s latest posts, the mother of three has been showcasing her weight loss, which continues to leave fans stunned. As many know, Beador gained weight due to the stress of her divorce, and she struggled for several months to get the weight off. Now, however, she’s looking better than ever.

After Beador confirmed her romance with Janssen weeks ago, an insider told Radar Online that she “just can’t get enough” of him and wants to flaunt him as much as possible.

“Shannon’s definitely in love — or lust — with him,” a snitch explained. “Honestly, she didn’t think that she would ever meet anyone that turns her on as much as John does again.”

Beador went public with Janssen at the end of last month and has continued to share tons of photos of the two of them together in the weeks since.

The Radar Online report went on to reveal that Janssen is impressed by the way in which Beador has completely reinvented herself after parting ways with ex-husband David Beador in late 2017. As fans may know, Beador launched her own meal plan line with QVC and is expected to move into a new home with her kids very soon.

“John finds it fascinating that she is so successful and it only makes him want her more. He doesn’t care about the fame. He has his own money and he just legit wants her,” the source said.

To see more of Beador and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.