Kate Upton Flaunts Ample Amounts Of Cleavage In Sexy Black & White Top

Kate Upton’s weekend look is setting fire to Instagram.

The mother of one just gave birth to her first daughter last year, and shortly after, she took a little break from social media. But in recent months, the supermodel has reemerged on the platform, delighting fans with a number of incredibly sexy looks. The stunner boasts an Instagram following of over 6 million, and each and every photo that she shares with fans earns her a ton of attention.

This past weekend, the model stepped out in New York City where she showcased yet another fabulous look. In the photo, Upton shared two side-by-side shots of her weekend ensemble. The photo on the left shows Upton with a big smile on her face, wearing her gorgeous blonde locks down and curled, as well as a beautiful face of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and bright red lipstick.

Her curvy figure is on full display in the photo as she offers fans a generous glimpse of cleavage while spilling out of a black-and-white crisscross top. She pairs the top with black pants, high heels, and a black purse. The photo on the right is very similar to the first, only at this angle, Upton is photographed from the side, still stunning.

It comes as no shock that the photo has been earning Kate rave reviews from fans with over 112,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to let Upton know that she looks gorgeous, countless others commented on her NSFW look. A few others had no words and chimed in with their choice of emoji instead.

“I like your style. You are stunning Kate,” one follower commented with a thumbs up emoji.

“Beautiful God bless you,” another chimed in.

“You are so beautiful and flawless. You are gorgeous queen,” one more chimed in.

Loading...

And she followed up the first post with another one from the same evening. In this photo, Kate is seated at the Mandarin Oriental in New York, wearing a huge smile on her face. She sits in a gray-colored chair, with a drink and flame just in front of her. In the caption of the post, she jokes that all the drinks are “lit,” and the photo has garnered her a ton of attention with over 196,000 likes in addition to 700-plus comments.

No matter what she does, Upton is always turning heads.