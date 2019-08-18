Emily Ratajkowski Shuts Down Instagram In Outrageous Cheetah-Print Monokini

Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata swimwear and lingerie line appears to have the world’s best brand ambassador. The supermodel has been steadily filling her social media account with photos of herself rocking the range’s pieces, with Emily’s latest update adding to the pile.

Earlier today, EmRata updated her account. The 28-year-old had opted to share a video as she showcased her sizzling curves in a racy monokini with cheetah prints. The clip showed Emily seated outdoors on a deckchair. A brick terrace backed by lush greenery suggested a poolside setting, although fans didn’t see any water. They did, however, see the model’s fit and fierce curves head to toe as the brunette appeared to be throwing back her hair in loop form.

Emily’s monokini definitely wasn’t leaving anything to the imagination. The halterneck number was boasting a dangerously low neckline, with the model’s ample cleavage fully shot by the camera. Fans would likely argue that this stunner can handle even the most outrageous of swimsuits, though. EmRata’s cross-legged positioning also showed off her super-long and slim legs, plus her toned back, sculpted shoulders, and golden tan. A thin waistband drew the eye to the model’s curvy hips, but bar this, the piece was sensationally cut out.

Emily tagged her brand in her caption while also mentioning the time of year.

It looks like Emily’s update has locked Instagram down, as it had racked up over 515,000 views within just 35 minutes of going live. The same timeframe brought over 608 fans into the post’s comments section. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of users showered Emily with praise and love, although interest in the swimwear range did manifest through their comments. Clearly, taking to Instagram in her own merch is a lucrative deal for this entrepreneur.

Emily has spoken out about her Inamorata line in the past. A recent Elle interview included mentions of why she started her brand, plus references to her own love of swimwear and lingerie.

“Swim has always been fun. I was always a girl who collected a million bathing suits, and I didn’t have a go-to swimwear company, and I didn’t have a go-to underwear company. For me, that’s huge. You know, even just the basic slip dresses, those are harder to find than you would think. I don’t want it to be a brand where you’re like ‘Oh, wow. I got this one thing, and then they never made it again.’ I want it to be the kind of thing where girls are like, ‘Oh, yeah. Inamorata, perfect. I can get that comfy cotton set.'”

Fans wishing to see more of Emily should follow the model’s Instagram.