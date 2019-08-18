Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Hard Body In Tiny Blue Bikini

Khloe Kardashian showed off her impressive bikini body on social media this weekend, and her fans couldn’t handle it.

On Sunday morning, Khloe took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a skimpy little bikini, and her followers were impressed, to say the least.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen standing on the beach as she poses seductively in the sand.

Khloe wore a light blue bikini, which showcased her ample cleavage, muscular arms, flat tummy, extremely toned abs, and long, lean legs. She also sported a matching blue cover-up, which she left open to put all of her smoking hot curves on full display.

The mother-of-one accessorized her look with a sunhat and some large hoop earrings as she looked away from the camera and posed with her hand behind her head and her leg out.

Of course, Kardashian’s followers went nuts over the racy snap, and her friends and family also couldn’t get enough of it.

“You look soooo good! Major goals,” Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, wrote in the comment section.

“You give us so much,” family friend Simon Huck stated.

Countless others also gushed over the TV personality’s super-toned body.

In the caption of the photo, Khloe Kardashian revealed to her followers that she has spent the entire summer focused on herself as she got her mind, body, and soul in check after a rocky start to the year, where she split with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe’s impressive figure has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors in the past. However, her trainer Luke Milton says that is not the case, and that Kardashian works extremely hard in the gym to achieve her toned look.

“She’s extremely committed to her fitness endeavors, she’s extremely disciplined with her nutrition and she is a real athlete in the gym,” Milton, a former soccer player, revealed, per Pop Culture.

Us Weekly reported last year that Khloe likes to box in order to keep herself healthy and stress-free. She also claimed to do a lot of metabolic circuit training, as well as lifting weights while doing cardio intervals in between sets.

Kardashian also revealed that she focused on a different part of her body throughout the week while at the gym.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and her smoking-hot bikini body by following the reality star on Instagram.