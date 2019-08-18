Demi Lovato Stuns At British Airport With Zero Makeup, Skintight Leggings & A Leather Baseball Cap

Demi Lovato is proving just how much of a natural beauty she is. The Tell Me You Love Me singer was spotted touching down at London, U.K.’s Heathrow Airport earlier today, with Daily Mail‘s paparazzi appearing hot on the 26-year-old’s heels.

Photos showed Demi making her way through the terminal in her signature, fuss-free way. The singer had opted out of any glam, with a wardrobe that could not have been more casual. The star was photographed rocking a pink tribute t-shirt to ’90s singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, with its orange and faded black hues matching a pair of black leggings. While the brunette’s pants were skintight and showed off toned and shapely legs, the rest of the outfit seemed out to hide Demi’s gym-honed body. The singer’s t-shirt was baggy, along with the oversize shape of her black jacket with green accents.

Demi was snapped looking fully makeup-free from underneath an edgy, black leather baseball cap. While this star will take to social media with no-makeup selfies from time to time, her signature look usually features cosmetics. Fans following the singer’s account are likely used to seeing Demi take to the platform with perfectly contoured and highlighted snaps, although it looked like this flight hadn’t seen Demi in the mood to rock a full face.

Demi’s appearance is now scrutinized more than ever. Last year saw the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer experience a brush with death after a near-fatal drug overdose rendered her unconscious. The star was then hospitalized for an extended period, with fans extremely worried. Demi took the rehab time that she needed to return to a balanced lifestyle, although this did interrupt her social media activity.

The singer’s return to Instagram came with a powerful (and now-deleted) message, per Daily Mail.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Demi wrote.

“What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she added.

Loading...

Fans were left excited and pumped earlier this year when a social media post from the singer hinted that new music might be on the way. The photo of Demi wearing headphones in what appeared to be a studio setting currently sits at over 1.4 million likes.

Demi has 73.3 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by major stars including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, and Kourtney Kardashian.