Sela Vave Pictures: Singer And Model Gets Viral Attention After Being Spotted Out With Jamie Foxx

Sela Vave has been looking for her big break in the music business, but it was a night out with actor Jamie Foxx that ended up making her famous.

Celebrity news outlets were buzzing after the 51-year-old actor was spotted at a Los Angeles club with Vave, who at first was described as a “mystery woman” before being identified the next day. As Hollywood Life reported, the outing has set the rumor mill churning with speculation that Foxx and longtime girlfriend Katie Holmes may have split, especially as Jamie was seen holding hands with the singer after leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub.

Since Sela Vave was identified, she has become a hot topic among those celebrity news outlets. The Hollywood Life report broke down the few details that are known about Vave, noting that the young singer is a protege of Jamie Foxx. She just moved from her native Utah to Los Angeles last month, deciding to relocate to Hollywood with the support of Foxx.

Foxx and Vave seem to have had a close relationship for some time. Back on June 30, Vave took to Instagram to share a picture of herself together with Foxx and offer some praise for the help he had given to her career. Her caption states that she’s “grateful” to Foxx for believing in her. She added the hashtag, #feelingblessed.

The Hollywood Life report noted that Sela Vave has an active modeling career, and her Instagram feed seems to show plenty of modeling shots. In one recent black-and-white Instagram shot, Sela sat atop a horse as she looked off in the distance, and in another, she showed off plenty of skin in a revealing pink dress.

Loading...

After his outing with Sela Vave, it’s not exactly clear what comes next for Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes. As TMZ noted, the actress was spotted out alone in New York City the day after his outing to a Los Angeles nightclub, but hinted that there may not actually be anything unusual in their relationship. Other reports noted that there are no signs that Foxx and Vave are actually dating.

“Still no word on whether she and Jamie are broken up or not, but Katie seems totally fine here doing her thing in the Big Apple,” the report noted. “Fact is, the couple aren’t always together anyway — we’ve seen Katie out and about in NYC without Jamie before — so it’s possible nothing’s up between them.”