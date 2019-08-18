Heidi Klum’s Topless Honeymoon Photo Is Uncensored

Heidi Klum hasn’t held back in her latest social media update. The 46-year-old made Daily Mail‘s headlines today for posting an uncensored and topless photo of herself – while the newspaper was forced to blur out parts of the German model’s chest, those wishing to see a little more can view the original image on Klum’s Instagram.

The photo showed the former Project Runway judge channeling her inner free spirit aboard a boat. The star is currently in Italy on her honeymoon with 29-year-old husband, Tom Kaulitz. Whether or not Tom took the photo wasn’t clear, although it can be assumed that the husband and wife were both enjoying the setting.

Heidi had been photographed with nothing but a towel around her shoulders, with her bare chest in full sight. The blonde was looking windswept as the ocean breeze blew her hair around a face that seemed makeup-free. With a candid feel and little in the way of posing, this seemed to be Heidi wanting to share a moment of peace and happiness – alongside a reminder of her ample assets. The mother of four had only been shot from the chest up, but fans would likely argue that the limited angle still delivered plenty.

Kaulitz appears to be the impetus for some of Klum’s recent Instagram updates. Earlier this month, the former America’s Got Talent judge posted an amusing photo of herself being kept afloat by a breast-shaped inflatable. The star mentioned being unclothed up top in her caption, although she made sure to include her husband’s name in the words. Selfies with the musician have also been shared to the model’s account.

Heidi and Tom opted for a romantic ceremony in Capri back on August 2, although this came as more of a celebration that a first-time wedding deal. The two tied the knot in secret back in February, just two months after getting engaged.

Heidi has spoken out regarding her relationship’s significant age gap. The model shared a piece of her mind with InStyle back when the couple was in the dating phase.