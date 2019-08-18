‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Caelynn Miller-Keyes Slammed After Tattoo Parlor Outing With Dean Unglert

The ABC reality stars don't seem to have a lot in common.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were photographed out and about together in West Hollywood, nearly two months after wrapping the sixth season of the ABC dating show—and amid rumors that they are still an item.

TMZ reports that the reality stars were spotted last week at The Honorable Society Tattoo Parlor in WeHo as Dean checked out some new body art. But it doesn’t sound like he got Caelynn’s name inked on his arm as a symbol of their rumored commitment. Instead, Dean was reportedly looking to get a tat of a man with a parachute on his calf, as well as another image on his back.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Caelynn did not look at all thrilled about Dean’s ink picks and that the Bachelor in Paradise couple’s interaction at the tattoo parlor was “tense.” It should be noted that the bushy mustache that Dean debuted on this season’s Bachelor in Paradise was now gone and that Caelynn did not have an engagement ring on her finger.

The tattoo news comes as Caelynn posted a gorgeous new photo to Instagram which shows her posing by a body of water in Laguna Beach, Calif., wearing jeans and a black top and holding a high-end Yves Saint Laurent chain shoulder bag.

While many fans complimented the former pageant queen’s gorgeous photo, others used the opportunity to blast the ABC star as being too “high maintenance” for Dean, who recently revealed that he was homeless, living in his van, and bathing in lakes as part of his life on the road.

“Girl you have a YSL bag, you hardly strike me as a person who wants to spend her nights in a van!!!” one commenter wrote.

“Doesn’t look like van attire to me,” another added.

“You’re too high maintenance for Dean! Drama Queen!” a third commenter chimed in.

Rumors of Caelynn and Dean’s post-Paradise relationship began surfacing even before the ABC reality show premiered earlier this month, but neither star has confirmed that they are an item. Us Weekly reported that last month, Dean told the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast that he went on to Bachelor in Paradise with no expectations of getting into a relationship on the ABC dating show.

Loading...

“I’m not saying whether I am in a relationship now or I’m not, but I went on the show with zero intention to leave the show in a relationship,” Dean said in July. “Almost actually fighting it, to leave in a relationship.”

Dean, who fans first met on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, also previously told Access that most of the boyfriend-girlfriend relationships on the Bachelor franchise are “fake.”

Dean Unglert was previously linked to Lesley Murphy after meeting her on The Bachelor: Winter Games in early 2018. Caelynn Miller-Keyes was introduced on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor earlier this year.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.