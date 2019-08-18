‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers Video: Thomas Declares, ‘Till Death To Us Part’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of August 19 reveal action, drama, and a killer on the loose. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) gives Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) her just dues, while both Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) are worried about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) mental wellbeing. By the end of the week, Thomas makes his way to the cliff house to make sure Hope keeps her marriage vows.

A Livid Hope Logan Slaps Flo Fulton

The Bold and the Beautiful promo video shows that Hope will become irate when Flo tries to apologize to her. Flo really expects her cousin to forgive her after she helped the doctor steal her baby from her.

“You were deceiving me the entire time!” Hope will scream at Flo. Hope is beside herself with rage and boils over at a startled Flo. Hope will then get physical with the former croupier.

“That is what you deserve!”

Hope slaps Flo and makes it clear that Flo does not deserve her forgiveness. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows Flo rubbing her cheek as Hope blasts her. Hope will never forget how Flo betrayed her and Flo will feel her wrath rain down on her.

Hope Calls Thomas About Their Marriage

Hope also needs to deal with her husband. She and Thomas recently tied the knot, but never consummated their marriage. She will call Thomas and let him know, “Our marriage is over.” Thomas betrayed her by not telling her that her daughter, Beth (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), was alive.

However, Thomas won’t take the news well. After Hope ends the call, he says, “You will be my wife.” The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will vent as he contemplates his marriage ending, per Highlight Hollywood.

Brooke Sets Ridge Straight

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is unwilling to believe that his son is capable of such evil. However, Brooke will set Ridge straight and warn him, “Your son is dangerous.”

The Inquisitr reports that Ridge will try to cover up for Thomas when Detective Alex Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) pays him a visit. However, Brooke will tell the detective everything he needs to know concerning Thomas, Hope, and Emma Barber’s (Nia Sioux) fatal accident.

Liam Spencer Warns Hope About Thomas

Liam will try to caution his ex-wife about Thomas. He warns, “There is no telling what else he is capable of.”

Although Liam warns her to tread lightly, Hope wants to annul her marriage as quickly as possible. She says, “I want him out of my life.”

Loading...

Thomas Forrester’s Murderous Intent

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Thomas will barge into the cliff house. The promo clip shows that Hope will be frightened as she sees the look in Thomas’ eyes and she will try to back away from him. He has one thing on his mind and that is to keep his marriage vows at all costs.

“Till death do us part.”

Will Hope have to pay with her life as Thomas tries to keep his vows to the letter?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.