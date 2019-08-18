Michael Moore Says Says Donald Trump Will Lose In 2020 If ‘Squad’ Becomes Face Of Democratic Party

On Thursday, as Yahoo News reported, the government of Israel banned Democratic Representatives Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from entering the country.

The ban followed a Twitter message by President Donald Trump, in which he accused the Democratic duo of hating “Israel & all Jewish people.”

Omar and Tlaib, the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, and support the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a peaceful campaign promoting various forms of boycott against the state of Israel.

“As a vibrant and free democracy, Israel is open to any critic and criticism, with one exception: Israel’s law prohibits the entry of people who call and operate to boycott Israel,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

In subsequent Twitter messages, Trump doubled down with insults, mocking Tlaib — who is of Palestinian heritage — for wanting to visit her grandmother in the occupied territories. In another Twitter post about the matter, the president wrote that Omar and Tlaib are becoming “the face” of the Democratic Party.

Along with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Omar and Tlaib are members of the so-called “Squad,” and Trump has repeatedly attempted to suggest that the four progressive congresswomen are the face of the Democratic Party, and that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has lost control of her caucus.

But, according to documentary filmmaker Michael Moore, if “The Squad” indeed becomes the face of the Democratic Party, Donald Trump will lose re-election.

Michael Moore breaks down why Trump is ‘scared’ of The Squad: ‘They’re the force out there!’

https://t.co/UplmcvYuPD — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 17, 2019

As Mediaite reports, during an interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams, Moore suggested that progressive policies championed by the quartet are popular among voters, which is why making them the face of the party would help the Democrats win against Trump in November next year.

“Let’s hope that Alexandria and Rashida and Ilhan and Congresswoman Pressley are the face because that’s how we’re going to win,” he said.

“We’re going to win with people who believe that climate change is real. We’re going to win by getting behind people who want to raise the minimum wage, who are going to fight for all these things that the American public wants.”

Moore added that he is “glad” Trump and Netanyahu are “frightened” by the four congresswomen, but he also said that the president should not be underestimated.

Israel let far-right Proud Boys founder in, but says no to Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib https://t.co/U87BYAyhI9 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 16, 2019

The filmmaker said that the commander-in-chief “isn’t as dumb as he comes off,” suggesting that the Democrats treat him the way American General George Patton treated his German counterpart Erwin Rommel during the Second World War.