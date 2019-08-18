Watch Deportivo Alavés Vs. Levante UD Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Sunday Match Live Online

Levante UD celebrates their third season back in Spain's top flight by visiting Deportivo Alavés, who hope to improve on last season's 11th-place finish.

In what should be a wide-open and entertaining mid-table showdown in Spain’s La Liga, last season’s 11th-place finishers Deportivo Alavés, who allowed the eighth-most goals in the league last season, per Sky Sports, with 50 face the second-most prolific scoring team in last year’s top flight. Indeed, Levante UD with 59 goals scored ranked second to champions FC Barcelona in their ability to find the back of the net. Of course, with a 66 goals allowed, the most of any teem that was not relegated last season, the Frogs were able to manage only a 15th-place finish, seven points above the drop zone. Now, the goal scoring — and allowing — machine from Basque Country opens their third season back in the top flight when the travel to Alavés for the match that will stream live on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Deportivo Alavés vs. Levante UD Sunday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, August 18. The match will take place at the 19,800-seat Campo de Fútbol de Mendizorrotza in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 3 a.m. Western Indonesian Time.

Levante were nothing if not entertaining last year, with 15 players scoring at least one goal and a dozen tallying at least twice, as SB Nation reports. In 10 of their games, the total number of goals between the two sides was four, and in two games they saw eight-goal totals — while experiencing only a single goalless draw.

But Deportivo Alavés has won four straight matches against Levante, per The Stats Zone, so even with the expected goal-fest, the home team is favored to come, out with the win.

Ruben Vezo made his loan from Valencia to Levante UD permanent this offseason. Manuel Queimadelos Alonso / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Deportivo Alavés vs. Levante UD La Liga Round 1 showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

On the other hand, there is a way for fans to watch the Sunday La Liga showdown stream live — for free — without a cable or a BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Babazorros vs. Granotas match, and several other La Liga matches in they weeklong time frame, stream live for free.

Another way to stream the Sunday match in countries around the world is offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

Loading...

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 1 game. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the Saturday La Liga match will be broadcast on the BeIn Sports Canada sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Connect Indonesia will broadcast the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Deportivo Alavés vs. Levante UD, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or online stream offered for the Deportivo Alavés vs. Levante UD match. But fans may be able to access the stream through another provider listed above by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.