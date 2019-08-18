‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, August 19: Wyatt Struggles With Feelings For Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 19 reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) is facing his own personal battle. He is struggling with his feelings for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), per Highlight Hollywood. After all, he thought that he would end up being with his former high school sweetheart forever.

Flo’s confession stunned Wyatt. She admitted that she only pretended to be the baby’s birth mother to help her friend, Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady). She also confessed that Reese stole the baby from Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), although she did not know that at the time she consented to help him.

Wyatt was appalled that Flo was capable of such deceit. After Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) left to tell Hope the truth, he opined that everything had been a lie. Flo pled her case and said that she was still the same girl that he fell in love with. However, Wyatt wasn’t buying it.

Instead, he visited Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) at Forrester Creations and apologized to her. Suddenly, her lie of omission seemed insignificant compared to Flo’s huge whoppers. He thought that it was important that Sally knew the truth and that he was sorry for having ended their relationship so quickly. Sally accepted his apology.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt will apologize to his brother for everything. He feels guilty because he was involved with Flo while she was betraying them all. He never would have thought that she would betray them in this way. In fact, he had dumped Sally because he was mad that she did not tell him about Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) plans to destroy Liam’s marriage. Yet, he had jumped into a relationship with Flo who was the real reason Liam’s family was ripped apart.

Loading...

Wyatt and Liam are very close, and it seems likely that Liam will accept his brother’s apology. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Liam may point out that Wyatt never suspected Flo because he was consumed by his feelings for her. Wyatt even told Flo that she was the only honest woman that he had ever dated. He was so blinded by his memory of Flo that he did not pick up on the little clues that everything was not as it seemed.

Now that Wyatt knows the truth, he is confused about his next step. He knows that he did wrong by Sally, yet he still has feelings for Flo. Should he beg Sally to take him back, or will he support Flo and help her turn over a new leaf?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.