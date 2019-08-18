Watch Chelsea FC Vs. Leicester City FC Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Chelsea Still Look For First Win

Chelsea FC are still looking for their first win under new manager Frank Lampard, and they hope Leicester City FC will provide it.

After a third-place finish last season, Chelsea replaced Manager Maurizio Sarri — who departed for perennial Italian champions Juventus — with their own legendary player, and Chelsea’s all-time leading goal scorer (211) Frank Lampard. But in only his second season as a manager and first in the top flight, Lampard is off to a slow start, as Chelsea absorbed a 4-0 drubbing from Manchester United in the Premier League opener, per CBS Sports, followed by a penalty shootout defeat to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup. A resurgent Leicester FC side under Manager Brendan Rodgers could offer another difficult obstacle, in a match that will stream live Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of Sunday’s Chelsea FC vs. Leicester City FC English Premier League Matchday 2 clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, August 18, at the 41,600-seat Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England.

In Italy and across central Europe, kickoff will take place at 5:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 11:30 a.m. EDT, 8:30 a.m. PDT. In India, the Blues vs. Foxes match starts at 9 p.m. on Sunday night, India Standard Time.

So far, American international Christian Pulisic — touted as the best United States player ever to compete in Europe — has been unable to fill the gap left by Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid, as Newsweek reported. Pulisic did not come on until the second half of the Manchester United debacle, but started the Super Cup game and managed to collect an assist on Olivier Giroux’s opening goal for Chelsea.

Last season, the Foxes handed Chelsea their first home defeat in the corresponding fixture, with a goal by Jamie Vardy enough to send Leicester past the Blues, according to the BBC. That was one of only five wins Leicester has ever achieved at Chelsea, suffering 33 losses and 12 draws.

The match will be Lampard’s home debut as Chelsea’s head coach, and he will be under pressure to lead his team to the full three-point haul.

New Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard needs a win in Sunday’s match. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch the Chelsea FC vs. Leicester City FC English Premier League match stream live online from Stamford Bridge, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra or download the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Blues-Foxes showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the English Premier League Round 2 matchup live online for free without a cable login. Fans may register for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to catch Sunday’s Chelsea FC vs. Leicester City FC clash streaming live for free.

Loading...

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a live stream of the Premier League weekend’s biggest match by accessing the streaming video provided by Chelsea TV Online, which will carry the game.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the match. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app. Throughout Africa, Super Sport has the live stream of Chelsea FC vs. Leicester City FC, and ESPN Sur carries the match in South America. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.