‘Baywatch’ Beauty Donna D’Errico Shows How Amazing 51 Can Look, Flaunts Rock-Hard Physique In Tiny Bikini

Donna D’Errico is showing that age is just a number.

The 51-year-old former Baywatch star took to Instagram to post a picture of herself rocking a very tiny cheetah print bikini that showed off her incredibly well-toned physique. The snap was a huge hit with her more than 200,000 followers, prompting plenty of praise for her ageless good looks and disbelief that she was now over the age of 50.

“Your body is INSANE!,” one fan wrote.

“You sure you’re not still in your twenties? Time traveller? No way do you look like you hit 50!!!” another commented.

While Donna D’Errico is clearly spending plenty of time in the gym to keep in such amazing shape, she has admitted in the past that her looks are not completely natural. As The Daily Mail reported, the Baywatch star has admitted to having cosmetic surgery to get her body looking its best after having two kids. The actress said that she had excess skin on her upper arms and stomach removed.

The Baywatch actress is not shy about showing off her amazing body. She shares a number of revealing pictures on Instagram, including a recent one that brought a familiar sight for Baywatch fans — a snap of Donna laying out on the beach while rocking a red, white, and blue bikini.

In another post from earlier this summer, Donna showed off a red thong bikini as she posed in front of a mirror.

The actress seems to have found something of a side career with her Instagram page, as she shares a number of sponsored posts representing fashion and swimwear brands. It’s not clear how much she makes from her Instagram modeling, but the marketing blog CPStrategy noted that Instagram influencers can generally make $1,000 per 100,000 followers, so Donna’s posts likely earn her a cool $2,000 or so, just for posing in a bikini.

Donna’s Instagram postings have also helped to keep her in the news and in the public eye. Her revealing posts have garnered widespread attention across the celebrity news landscape, which seems to be a boost to her career as she has maintained fame long after Baywatch went off the air.

While he’s been active on Instagram, Donna is also getting plenty of work in her acting career. The actress has a number of projects in the works, including a role in the upcoming television series Green Valley and in the movie 116 MacDougal.

Those who want to see more from the ageless Donna D’Errico can check her out on Instagram.