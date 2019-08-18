NBA Rumors: Robert Covington Could Be Traded To Jazz For Exum, Bradley Beal, And Picks, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

After suffering a first-round elimination from the hands of the Houston Rockets in the NBA Playoffs 2019, the Utah Jazz became more aggressive in upgrading their roster this summer. The Jazz engaged in a blockbuster deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire All-Star point guard Mike Conley and signed Bojan Bogdanovic to a four-year, $73 million contract in the 2019 NBA free agency. Adding Conley and Bogdanovic to the core of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Joe Ingles will undeniably make the Jazz a team to watch out for in the 2019-20 NBA season.

However, it remains a big question mark if the current talents on their roster are enough to help the Jazz reach the NBA Finals and win an NBA championship title, especially with the emergence of powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers in the deep Western Conference. In his recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of potential trade deals every contender should make to go all-in. For the Jazz, Buckley suggested that they could target Robert Covington of the Minnesota Timberwolves before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline.

“It took just two NBA seasons for Donovan Mitchell to convince the Jazz their time is now. One Mike Conley trade here, a major-money deal for Bojan Bogdanovic there, and suddenly Utah looks as ferocious as any Western Conference team based outside of Los Angeles. But the Jazz aren’t in position to rest on their laurels. The conference’s midsection is so tightly packed that one move could have a major influence. For instance, if Utah brokered a deal for three-and-D ace Robert Covington, it might find the missing piece to take it from good to great.”

Robert Covington may not be an All-Star but he will still be an incredible addition to the Jazz, giving them a defensive-minded wingman who can efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc. In 22 games he played with the Timberwolves last season, the 28-year-old small forward averaged 14.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 2.3 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The most important addition of the Wolves' offseason was Robert Covington, hands down. From @tmetcalf11:https://t.co/B2XhEyp7vI #Twolves — Dunking With Wolves (@DunkingWolvesFS) August 11, 2019

Loading...

To acquire Robert Covington, Buckley proposed that the Jazz could offer a trade package including Dante Exum, Tony Bradley, a 2021 second-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Timberwolves. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. If the trade becomes a reality, it will not only be beneficial for the Jazz but also for the Timberwolves.

In exchange for Robert Covington, the Timberwolves would be acquiring two players who are a better fit for the timeline of the face of the franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns. The 24-year-old Dante Exum could serve as insurance if Jeff Teague walks away in the 2020 NBA free agency, while the 21-year-old Tony Bradley could be a suitable long-term backup for Towns.