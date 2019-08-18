Watch Eintracht Frankfurt Vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Livestream: Start Time, Preview Of German Bundesliga Clash

Eintracht Frankfurt have their sights set on the German Bundesliga top six this season, and they start their campaign facing a revamped TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

Eintracht Frankfurt just barely qualified for European competition last season, sneaking into the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs by virtue of a seventh-place finish, while two top-four clubs, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, contested the DFB-Pokal final, as Bundesliga explained.

But after advancing all way to the Europa League semifinals last season, The Eagles are looking for at least an automatic group stage qualification this time around. The begin their journey when they meet TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — who missed out on Europe by three points — the domestic league opener for both teams, a match that will livestream online Sunday.

To find out how to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim German Bundesliga showdown livestream, see the information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 51,500-seat Waldstadion, or Commerzbank-Arena as it is officially named for sponsorship reasons, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Sunday, August 18.

Fans in England and throughout the United Kingdom can catch the kickoff at 2:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the game gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. PT. In India, the Die Adler vs. Die Kraichgauer match kicks off at 7 p.m. on Sunday night.

As they have so often in past years, Hoffenheim were forced to sell off a package of their top players after last season, in order to remain financially sound. The club collected $49 million from English side Newcastle United for Brazilian forward Joelinton, while midfielder Nico Schulz brought $30 million from Borussia Dortmund, according to Vavel.

But the club compensated with last-minute acquisition of Mali international Diadie Samassékou from Austrian champions RB Salzburg, as DW reported, paying just $15.5 million for the talented 23-year-old.

Eintracht Frankfurt appears to be better prepared for the match, with five competitive games under their collective belt already, with wins in all five, according to The Stats Zone. The club has already progressed through two rounds of Europa League qualifying playoffs, plus a first-round DFB-Pokal match.

Hoffenheim improved themselves this week with the last-minute signing of midfielder Diadie Samassekou (pictured) from RB Salzburg. Andreas Schaad / Getty Images

To watch a livestream of the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2019-2020 German Bundesliga Round 1 match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go streaming video requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider.

To watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim match livestream for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an internet TV package that carries Fox Sports 1, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. Thanks to that free week, fans can watch the German Bundesliga opening weekend clash streaming live at no charge.

For another way to watch a free livestream of the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim German Bundesliga kickoff, use the stream provided by Fox Soccer Match Pass. The service requires a monthly subscription fee, but also comes with a seven-day free trial.

In Germany, satellite network Sky Sports Bundesliga will carry the Sunday match livestream. In India, HotStar streams the entire 2019-2020 Bundesliga season. And in the United Kingdom, BT Sport will livestream the match.

Throughout the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will stream the Frankfurt-Hoffenheim match. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a livestream of Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.