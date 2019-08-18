Miley Cyrus’ Girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter Meets Mom Tish Cyrus As Miley & Liam Hemsworth Stall Divorce Filing

The new relationship between Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter is apparently continuing after the pair hooked up during a European vacation in Italy’s Lake Como earlier this month. In fact, this weekend in Los Angeles, Miley was spotted sitting in a black SUV with Kaitlynn and her mom, Tish, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The trio was headed for BOA Steakhouse, a hallowed hangout in West Hollywood where the Rat Pack used to spend time. Strangely, the group wasn’t dressed for a place that commands a dress code which “is strictly enforced.”

The iconic steak and seafood restaurant’s rules state that beachwear is not allowed, nor are “athletic tops, t-shirts and flip flops.”

Although all three women looked nice, both Tish and Kaitlynn rocked t-shirts and Tish had on Chanel slides, a variation of a flip flop that may or may not typically be allowed in the establishment.

Meanwhile, Miley could have been wearing any or all of the frowned-upon garments and shoes. However, the pictures for this occasion shared by Entertainment Tonight only showed the “Wrecking Ball” singer from the neck up as she sat in their vehicle, talking with her mom.

Besides wearing questionable clothing for this foray, Kaitlynn apparently met Tish for the first time. The Hills star and Miley have been “leaning on each other following their breakups” from Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth, according to another story from ET on August 15.

Because the two women are both freshly out of their relationships with the two celebrities, the pair are “just having fun,” according to ET‘s source via Daily Mail on August 16.

This assessment seems to indicate Miley, 26, and Kaitlynn, 30, are simply having a fling. With that idea being either true or false, Miley and Liam are reportedly not going to file for divorce at this time, according to a People source via MSN.

“They’re having a break right now because they needed it. It was a bad situation with a lot of disagreements. They both agreed it’s better to spend time apart, but this doesn’t mean their relationship is completely over.”

These circumstances are nothing new for this couple, who have broken up and returned to each other many times since first dating in 2012. That said, Miley and Liam’s marriage only lasted a bit longer than seven months.

These days, Miley’s mom Tish has been getting to know Kaitlynn. She seemed to enjoy her outing with the two women, but Daily Mail via an E! News source on August 16 suggested “that both Cyrus and ex husband Liam Hemsworth’s families want the pair to ‘reconsider’ their split.”

“Their families have urged them to take some time to breathe before they make any final decisions.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BzSmeLPlJ31/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

With that, a few questions remain. Are Liam and Miley done for good? Is Kaitlynn about to get her heart broken again after her split from Brody Jenner? Will Miley and Kaitlynn keep going strong? These and other queries are definitely up in the air as only time will tell the difference between truth and rumors about all the celebrities involved. Stay tuned.