Dolly Castro Exudes Jungle Vibes In Leopard-Print Swimsuit

Dolly Castro has been keeping the summer vibes rolling with a series of swimsuit pics lately. And her newest Instagram update seems to be a huge hit, garnering over 17,000 likes in just the first couple of hours since it went live.

The photo showed Dolly standing in front of a pool, with lounge chairs and bright blue umbrellas visible in the backdrop. The update was geotagged in Orange County, California, and the photo was taken on a sunny day.

Castro wore a curve-hugging one-piece. It had large leopard-print, along with thin straps. And although it was hard to see, the swimsuit had a belt that cinched her waist. The belt had black, rectangular hardware.

Dolly posed standing up, and placed her left foot in front. She appeared to be on her toes, as she accentuated her legs. The swimsuit also had a low cut, which left her cleavage on full display.

The model placed her hands on her head, as she looked to be adjusting her hair. She wore her hair back in a casual ponytail, but left some bangs loose, which framed her face.

The Instagram sensation also wore several accessories to complete her look. This included a pair of sunglasses, which had a slight cat-eye with a light-colored frame. She also wore hoop earrings with white, circular accents. Dolly opted to keep things simple and didn’t wear a necklace or any bracelets. However, her pink manicure was visible, along with her dark-toned lipstick.

Dolly smiled widely for the shot, and appeared to be having a great time.

Many of Dolly’s fans took the time to respond to the photo.

“Can we just talk about that bod for a second,” said a fan.

“How main this body shape n tone lovely,” said another fan.

“Looking so fire as usual,” complimented a follower.

“Gorgeous absolutely perfect look amazing,” said an Instagram user.

Other followers sent other compliments, along with their love.

“That one piece is gorgeous,” said a follower.

“God/Jah Bless you and your lovely family,” said another follower.

“Love from Kenya, I love everybit of you,” commented an Instagram user.

Loading...

“My boo you so fine mama, your body is a goal, I love you so much,” said a fan.

In other news, a fan made an arguably unique compliment about a specific body part.

“That’s one h*ll of armpits you got and the curves, ppfff just tooook my breath away,” they said.

Fans can hope for more swimsuit pics in the coming weeks.