Mariah Carey Flaunts Curves In Skintight Jeans

Mariah Carey was spotted being her diva-like self this weekend and she looked great in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Mariah Carey was photographed by the paparazzi this weekend as she stepped out in New York City on Saturday.

In the photos, the singer is seen sporting a pair of skintight jeans, which flaunted her curvy hips and long, lean legs. The pants hugged Carey’s curves while putting her tiny waist on display.

Mariah added a form-fitting, black short-sleeved Saint Laurent T-shirt to her ensemble, which showcased her toned arms and ample bust.

The singer had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Mariah smiled as the cameras flashed. She also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light pink color on her plump lips.

The singer also accessorized with a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses, large silver hoop earrings, multiple bracelets on her wrists, thick, black chunky heels on her feet, and a huge diamond ring on her finger.

According to People Magazine, Mariah Carey recently opened up about the unconventional childhood of her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with her ex, Nick Cannon.

Loading...

“It’s hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don’t think everything is just handed to them. Right now it’s like, ‘I want this,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re asking me for something that costs $20.’ I can’t even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid because we didn’t have money going around. So they have to appreciate those things,” Carey stated.

Mariah also opened up about her relationship with Nick, whom she says she’s developed a very good relationship with since their divorce, as the pair have their kids’ best interest at heart in everything they do.

“They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them. I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk,” Mariah revealed of her family dynamic.

Fans can see more of Mariah Carey’s busy life, including her career and her life with the twins, whom she refers to as Roe and Roc, by following the singer on Instagram.